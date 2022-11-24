NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."

Being the number one overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ben Simmons certainly had a lot of potential in him. He was once viewed as the next big superstar in the NBA. But over the years, that narrative about Simmons has slowly died.

The biggest contributor to it was the drama that Ben Simmons had caused before leaving the Philadelphia 76ers. He got his request fulfilled when the 76ers decided to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Simmons' time with the Nets hasn't exactly been super amazing. Even in the 2022-23 NBA season, there was a report that claimed that the Nets were worried about Ben's passion for the game.

Chris Broussard Drops The Truth Bomb About Executives' Perception Of Ben Simmons

Building upon Simmons' lack of passion for the game, another report unveiled that the Nets may trade him for a veteran shooter. As of now, they are nothing but rumors. But if there is even a one percent truth to them, then NBA analyst Chris Broussard's recent assessment of Simmons is certainly alarming.

"Hopefully, I mean, just as basketball fans you hope that this guy can become the player that he's got the potential to be, because he was fantastic at LSU. Now, there's the physical issues we've talked about. There are the mental issues, and then you're talking to people around the league, there are questions about his motor. Does he love the game? I've had a few people I spoke to last week about Ben tell me – these are executives in the league – that you got to stay away from him. He will get you fired, you know. Like trading for him will get you fired. So, there are those that wonder how much he loves the game. And they look at the fact that he's not even to the point where he's taking jump shots yet. And they look at that as he don't love it, he hasn't worked hard enough even to overcome that mental block."

Thankfully, Simmons has found some sort of form over the last few games. If he can continue playing at that level, the Nets won't have to think about moving Ben to another team, and they can simply hope that Simmons, alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, will lead the team to an NBA Championship.

