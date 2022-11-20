Credit: Fadeaway World

Ben Simmons has been showing some signs of life recently for the Brooklyn Nets after a poor start to the season. He followed up his first double-digit scoring outing in more than 500 days against the Kings by putting up 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Blazers.

Performances like these are what the Nets need from Simmons as he is a good complement to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving when he plays like this. We need to see this from him on a more consistent basis though and if that isn't the case moving forward, it would open the door for a potential exit.

NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons

Just like Simmons, the Lakers are enjoying a good run at the moment as they have won their last 2 games to improve to 4-10 on the season. That record is still pretty terrible, so you would expect them to make a move at some point this season, and an NBA executive believes they might go for Simmons.

via Heavy:

“The Nets got hustled by Klutch (Simmons’ representatives, who also represent the Lakers’ LeBron James) in the deal so, hey, maybe the Lakers will take him,” the exec said. “See what LeBron can do with him. Maybe that’s the solution.”

That Klutch sports connection does exist and the Lakers do have a lot of players represented by Klutch on their roster. To go with LeBron, they also have Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Troy Brown Jr., and Scotty Pippen Jr. Another Klutch client in Draymond Green might be headed to the Lakers next season as well, so there is definitely something there.

The question, however, is how much would the Lakers be willing to part with to land Simmons. They have been quite hesitant to trade their draft picks and they'll definitely have to give up at least one of those to get him. The price tag will only go up if Simmons continues to play well, but if he doesn't, then the Lakers might pounce in the hope that he might improve alongside James. While Ben has a chance at ending up in L.A. it would appear that Kyrie doesn't, as the Lakers no longer have any interest in acquiring him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.