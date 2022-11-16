NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Scoring In Double Digits After More Than 500 Days

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons' career with the Brooklyn Nets got off to a pretty bad start as he wasn't even able to get on the court last season. The Australian finally made his debut for the franchise this season and it is safe to say things haven't gone well.

He has again had to deal with some injury issues but that is no excuse for his mediocre play thus far. He is having a dreadful season, in particular, on offense, as he is averaging a career-low 5.8 points per game while shooting just 48.1% from the field, which is quite terrible when you consider that almost all of his attempts come near the basket.

He had been such a non-factor when it comes to scoring, that he had failed to even hit double digits for points through his first 9 games of the season. That unwanted streak finally ended against the Kings as he had 11 points and it was the first time in over 500 days that he had managed to score in double digits, with the last one before this coming in Game 4 against the Hawks in the 2021 playoffs. NBA fans roasted Simmons as he continues to be the butt of jokes.

"how do people even think this guys good lmao what does he do other than jog down the court"

"Harden does this in 1 quarter and they traded this guy for him 😭"

"I WAS TOLD HE WAS BETTER THAN TATUM"

"I remember him coming out of college people said “he’s a 6’8 PG that can pass the ball and get to the rim, some said he was the second coming of Magic Johnson. Lol.. He needs to magically get some game because it disappeared."

"this guy’s career is actually hilarious"

"Thats pathetic"

"Send him to the G league"

"'Defensive stopper' yea ok the Nets are cooked"

"He is going to be out of the league in a couple of years"

"Nets fans really thought this dude was the savior in the playoffs"

"This guy had so much potential. It’s a shame what his career has turned into"

"500 days is crazy"

"LMAO everything this mf do is funny bro"

"Garbage time Ben Simmons is HIM"

"As bad as Russ is I couldn’t imagine having this dude on the lakers 😭"

"U know some sh** out there when start celebrating you scoring 10pts 😂😂🤣"

"Honestly is there anyone that still believes in this man? I’ve been telling you all since day 1 he is awful."

"Oh brother.... This guy stinks"

"Triple single king just like Draymond"

Simmons has also had to come off the bench under new head coach Jacque Vaughn, as they have two non-shooters when both he and Nic Claxton are on the court. That inability to shoot will always cause problems and Ben needs to do something about it/

Charles Barkley stated that Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist as he feels that he has a mental block. He also gave him a warning for next week's matchup against the 76ers in Philadelphia, as it is going to be a rough atmosphere for Ben to play in.

