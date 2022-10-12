NBA Fan Notices Draymond Green Wore A 'Khabib Watch' During His Press Conference And Connected It To The Fight With Jordan Poole: "29-0 Fighting Record."

Draymond Green has over the years proven to be a fine basketball player, but at the same time, he has also proven to be a massive headache to deal with. He plays a bit recklessly on the court which can cause some issues, see the 2016 NBA Finals or the Western Conference Semifinals this year, and his emotions can get the better of him behind the scenes as well.

He has gone at it with Kevin Durant in the past and also with his head coach Steve Kerr, but nothing he did in years prior was as egregious as his most recent transgression, where he punched Jordan Poole. The incident happened to be caught on camera and the video got leaked, which put Green in a rough situation and he had to come out and apologize for his actions.

NBA Fan Notices Draymond Green Wore A 'Khabib Watch' During His Press Conference

Draymond broke his silence regarding the incident during a press conference where he said he had apologized to Poole and the team. He did, however, say it was bulls**t that that video was the one to get leaked and not the other clips where is coaching up the team. He did seem a bit defensive and a Reddit user, u/ThatDude18, noticed something else that was interesting from the press conference.

The individual pointed out that Green was wearing Jacob & Co Epic-X Chrono Black Khabib watch, which was a limited edition that only had 100 pieces released. The watch, which was made in collaboration with former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, displays his 29-0 record in the Octagon and for Green to just happen to wear it for the press conference just seems a bit too coincidental. It isn't like this is the only watch that Green has, as watch collecting is something Draymond loves to do, so he had plenty of options. He chose to wear this one while speaking about punching his teammate and you can draw whatever conclusion you want out of that.

The team clearly didn't read too much into it, as it was announced that Green isn't getting suspended, and in fact, he will be returning on Thursday which will allow him to take part in their final preseason game. Steve Kerr also stated that Poole is willing to get back on the court with Draymond and if that is the case, then it is fair enough, but some kind of suspension would perhaps have been the right move.