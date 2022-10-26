Skip to main content

NBA Fan Posts A Hilarious Video Of How Players Forget To Play Basketball After Someone Places A Bet On Them

The NBA is home to some of the most talented basketball players in the world. The likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and many other fantastic athletes play in the league, and as a result, its popularity is simply through the roof around the globe.

Considering the league has millions of fans around the world, it's no surprise that many put their wagers on players or teams to perform in a certain way. In fact, even NBA players or analysts place healthy bets among themselves about any given instant during the game.

For example, Shaquille O'Neal recently bet Charles Barkley $10,000 that Chuck couldn't spell the word 'spectacular.' Well, to Shaq's surprise, Barkley nailed it and won the bet.

But apart from these hilarious bets, betting can get you in serious trouble. An NBA fan recently explained how if you'd bet just $1K on every playoff series favorite since 1999, you'd actually end up losing money.

Betting On A Player Turns Them Into Bad Player As Per An NBA Fan

Sometimes when fans place their bets on a particular player instead of the whole outcome of the game, it may seem that they have made a huge mistake. As per an NBA fan on Twitter, it hilariously makes them forget how to play basketball.

The Twitter fan in question posted a funny video of DJ Khaled trying to play basketball to highlight his point.

It seems like every fan who has decided to place bets on a player has gone through this at one point or another. On the other hand, a few fans also pointed out that if you decide to take the under, the same players somehow unleash their inner MVP and play like a prime Michael Jordan. At the end of the day, when you bet on a player or a game, it always comes with a risk.

