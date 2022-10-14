Skip to main content

NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."

NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."

Fans weren't having any of what Draymond Green had to say during his first media appearance after returning to the Golden State Warriors fold following his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole.

Green took some time off from the team and returned ahead of the team's final preseason game and their prep for their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night (October 18). While he wasn't suspended, the forward was reportedly fined for his locker room dust-up.

One of the questions that Green was asked was about his future with the Warriors, but the fans weren't pleased with his two cents. While the veteran stressed that it was all about winning another championship and that he hadn't thought much about the contract extension, the team's fans were critical of Green's comments.

"Thought you was Steph, they don't love you like that."

"He and his backpack is gone."

"It's obvious LeBron's been in his ear, this is how he can dismantle the Dubs."

"I interpret this as him pushing for an extension. “Give me 60M/3 or I’ll force you to pay me 27M next season.” Something like that."

"the reason why drays good is cause he's good at making good defensive decisions and organizing. his 1 v1 lockdown ability is kinda gone because he's slow now. His strength during his prime was that he could defend against guards. He is now mediocre at it. He's going to be on the bench in 2 years time."

"Why are the Warriors putting him in front of a microphone? Just have him go away for a bit and let people forget what he did. Let the next news cycle start and be done with it."

"Before bringing up Lebron he makes a not so veiled threat about what might happen if he doesn't get an extension. I don't think he makes it to the end of the season."

"Dray Is playing for his last contract though. He needs a healthy dpoy level year if he wants a decent bag. If he slacks off or he will take his po and his next contract will be a vet min"

"I'm sure the Warriors have the option of terminating his deal if he physically assaults members of the organization. I bet there's some applicable language there."

"Well I don’t know what to call this. He punches people and then acts passive aggressively when the contract doesn’t materialize immediately. Does he expect to be gifted a contract immediately after he punched the guy?"

For Green, the future is uncertain. While he does have the chance of picking up on his player option for another season, there are also outside chances that he may perhaps end up signing a solid maximum deal or even making this season his last one for Golden State. Much of the aforementioned has to do with how the Warriors fare this time around.

It's All About Winning For Draymond Green As The Warriors Look To Put The Controversy Behind

While much has been said and written about the altercation between Green and Poole, the 32-year-old has maintained the stance that the Warriors have been looking at business as usual and defending their title.

He even added that talks about the contract extensions would take a backseat and that he wasn't necessarily thinking about next year. The veteran even roped in LeBron James and Stephen Curry as examples of how they figure out deals. Per a Yahoo report:

"If you're going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you're willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering, that it can have on a team. Everybody don't do that. We've seen LeBron James have contract situations, we've seen Stephen Curry have contract situations. They handle it the way it's supposed to be handled. Can't say that for everyone."

He even added that he and Poole would-be professionals, and that's how they would approach the season, irrespective of all that transpired over the last few days. Green has some work to do, and that's more than just being a dominant force. In addition to earning the faith of his teammates back, he'll have to win back his fans as well.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."

By Aaron Abhishek
The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million
NBA Media

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics
NBA Media

A Tunisian Player Once Asked Kobe Bryant For His Autograph And The Black Mamba Signed His Shoes During The Olympics

By Aaron Abhishek
Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek
Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."
NBA Media

Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Best And The Worst Teams In The Eastern Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season
NBA

The Best And The Worst Teams In The Eastern Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal Career Comparison: Both Legends Are Top-10 Players But One Gets The Slight Edge
NBA

Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O'Neal Career Comparison: Both Legends Are Top-10 Players But One Gets The Slight Edge

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royce After Sales Person Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
NBA

NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

By Aaron Abhishek