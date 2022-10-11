Skip to main content

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

Few players have received as much slander throughout their careers as Ben Simmons has received despite being just 26 years old. Simmons got a lot of hate for the way he exited the Philadelphia 76ers, holding out and refusing to play for a long time. He later revealed that he was struggling with back issues as well as mental health problems, but this hasn't stopped his haters from trolling him at every possible opportunity. 

When it comes to professional athletes, no words can change the minds of fans if they decide that they dislike a player. The only way to change the perception of oneself is for players to ball out on the court. And that will be the aim for Ben Simmons this season, finally healthy and playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. 

However, that's easier said than done, considering that the main issue fans have always had with his game is still not resolved. Ben Simmons has always been a poor shooter, and this has led to a lot of ridicule. But it's something that has never improved and shows no sign of having changed despite him getting another off-season under his belt. 

NBA Fans Trolled Ben Simmons On Twitter Following Another Viral Clip Of An Airball

To his credit, at least in practice, Ben Simmons does try to shoot the ball. Some clips of him taking and making threes have gone viral in the past as well, with many suggesting he's turned a corner. That never quite happens though, and for every one of those clips, there are hundreds of him missing badly. Another one of those went viral recently, and fans were ruthless in the comments. 

"Even Westbrook would giggle at this."

"It's gonna be a long season, Nets fans."

"It’s like his arms and feet strongly disagree about where the hoop is."

"Somebody tell this man that he’s right handed."

"He’s a righty bruh he needs to shoot with his right."

"The way I was hollerin he gon be open all year."

"Its only bad because cameras just keep catching dude miss like that."

"Ya this season just gon give me high blood pressure."

"This is depressing stuff, I can't lie."

"Bruh how I'm supposed to believe in dude like this?"

"I cannot keep defending this man."

"Ben, just don't even try bro, this is embarrassing."

Simmons is at a point in his career where it might become safe to assume that he will never develop a shot. But if he can continue using his elite court vision, athleticism, and defensive prowess to help the team, he can still be a regular All-Star. Needless to say, 2022-23 will be a huge season for Simmons. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Jackson Doesn’t Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are A Top-8 Team In The West
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Predicts The Los Angeles Lakers Will Be A Play-In Team Once Again: "Too Many Other Teams In The West Have Made Too Many Moves To Feel Good About The Lakers Reclaiming Their Perch As Contenders."

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Admits He Was In A 'Dark Place' During Injury Recovery Last Season: "I Couldn’t Play Basketball. I Could Only Do Limited Rehab Things. And Then Seeing How The World Reacted? It Took A Lot.”

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."

By Divij Kulkarni
James Harden
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Hasn't Gotten Proper Credit For Accepting $15 Million Paycut In Offseason: "But Guess What? I Don’t Care."

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers

By Gautam Varier
Doc Rivers On The Biggest Mistake The Celtics Made After Winning The Title In 2008: "After 2008, We Start Giving Pieces Away, Tony Allen, James Posey..."
NBA Media

Doc Rivers On The Biggest Mistake The Celtics Made After Winning The Title In 2008: "After 2008, We Start Giving Pieces Away, Tony Allen, James Posey..."

By Gautam Varier
"Whether He Wins More Or Not, I Don't Think We'll Ever See Another Stephen Curry," Says Former Warriors Teammate Matt Barnes
NBA Media

"Whether He Wins More Or Not, I Don't Think We'll Ever See Another Stephen Curry," Says Former Warriors Teammate Matt Barnes

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green's Mother Defends Her Son After He Punched Jordan Poole: "That Wasn't A Sucker Punch. Dray Didn't Aggressively Go To Poole. His Hands Were Down."
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Mother Defends Her Son After He Punched Jordan Poole: "That Wasn't A Sucker Punch. Dray Didn't Aggressively Go To Poole. His Hands Were Down."

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Top 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Of All Time And Where They Rank In Assists All Time
NBA

Top 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Of All Time And Where They Rank In Assists All Time

By Kyle Daubs
2009 MVP Race: LeBron James Got Almost 500 Points More Than Kobe Bryant And Dwyane Wade To Win His First MVP Award
NBA

2009 MVP Race: LeBron James Got Almost 500 Points More Than Kobe Bryant And Dwyane Wade To Win His First MVP Award

By Eddie Bitar
Jeanie Buss Admits It Was Her Decision To Trade Young Players For Anthony Davis: "It Was A Moment Of Truth. It Was My Decision To Push The Button."
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Admits It Was Her Decision To Trade Young Players For Anthony Davis: "It Was A Moment Of Truth. It Was My Decision To Push The Button."

By Aikansh Chaudhary