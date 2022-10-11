NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Few players have received as much slander throughout their careers as Ben Simmons has received despite being just 26 years old. Simmons got a lot of hate for the way he exited the Philadelphia 76ers, holding out and refusing to play for a long time. He later revealed that he was struggling with back issues as well as mental health problems, but this hasn't stopped his haters from trolling him at every possible opportunity.

When it comes to professional athletes, no words can change the minds of fans if they decide that they dislike a player. The only way to change the perception of oneself is for players to ball out on the court. And that will be the aim for Ben Simmons this season, finally healthy and playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

However, that's easier said than done, considering that the main issue fans have always had with his game is still not resolved. Ben Simmons has always been a poor shooter, and this has led to a lot of ridicule. But it's something that has never improved and shows no sign of having changed despite him getting another off-season under his belt.

NBA Fans Trolled Ben Simmons On Twitter Following Another Viral Clip Of An Airball

To his credit, at least in practice, Ben Simmons does try to shoot the ball. Some clips of him taking and making threes have gone viral in the past as well, with many suggesting he's turned a corner. That never quite happens though, and for every one of those clips, there are hundreds of him missing badly. Another one of those went viral recently, and fans were ruthless in the comments.

"Even Westbrook would giggle at this." "It's gonna be a long season, Nets fans." "It’s like his arms and feet strongly disagree about where the hoop is." "Somebody tell this man that he’s right handed." "He’s a righty bruh he needs to shoot with his right." "The way I was hollerin he gon be open all year." "Its only bad because cameras just keep catching dude miss like that." "Ya this season just gon give me high blood pressure." "This is depressing stuff, I can't lie." "Bruh how I'm supposed to believe in dude like this?" "I cannot keep defending this man." "Ben, just don't even try bro, this is embarrassing."

Simmons is at a point in his career where it might become safe to assume that he will never develop a shot. But if he can continue using his elite court vision, athleticism, and defensive prowess to help the team, he can still be a regular All-Star. Needless to say, 2022-23 will be a huge season for Simmons.