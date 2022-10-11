Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."

NBA veteran Patrick Beverley may be a Laker now, but it hasn't changed any of his views of opinions. And, in the case of Suns superstar Chris Paul, Beverly's opinion of him remains the same as it has been for years now.

As the Lakers guard proclaimed on his brand new podcast, he will never stop waging war against CP3, who turned 37 in May. As he explained to his co-host, he just has it out for Paul (as a basketball player), even if he can't explain why.

"We playing outside, I'm picking his a** up 94 feet," Beverley said. "Straight up. He's gonna feel it every single time until he retires or until my f**king ankles pop, I am hounding his a**. I don't have it that way for a lot of people, but I have it for him. I don't know [why]. Chris Paul used to be part of the big bro crew for me. I was a big fan of CP, I was. I just got really competitive."

Patrick Beverley And Chris Paul Are Longtime Rivals In The NBA

While the two may have considered each other brothers at some point in the distant past, there is clearly some beef there between them today. Over the years, the two have taken repeated shots at each other, with the most recent outburst being a rather harsh critique of Paul from Beverley on live tv.

"Ain't nobody worried about Chris Paul when they play the Phoenix Suns," Beverley stated. "I'm just letting you know how NBA players feel. He's finessed the game to a point where he gets all the petty calls, all the swipe throughs at the end. We gonna be honest? He should have fouled out. The last game too. You see the replay against Brunson, hit him on the shoulder, hit him on the mouth, ref don't call anything. If that's me, 'Oh, review it. Oh, Flagrant 1.' If that's him, they don't call it. So let's not get it twisted man. He can't guard. CP can’t guard anybody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. You know those cones in the summer that you dribble around? What does the cone do? Nothing. He’s a cone... It’s just that y’all don't want to accept that. Give him the Ben Simmons slander, give him the PG13 slander. Give him the slander you give everybody."

Needless to say, there are some unresolved issues between Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley. For whatever reason, the two just don't seem to like each other and it has created some really intense moments both on and off the court.

Don't expect that to change, either, considering that Beverley himself has admitted he has no plans to slow down.

