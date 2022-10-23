Skip to main content

NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”

After suffering a defeat in the opening game of their season, the Dallas Mavericks took on the high-flying Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Given how impressive the Grizzlies have looked so far, it was supposed to be a challenge for Doncic and Co. to trounce the in-form Memphis side.

Ever since the first quarter, though, it was clear who was the dominant team. With Luka scoring 21 points in the first quarter and the Grizzlies unable to make their shots, the Mavericks took a commanding 22-point lead in the first quarter itself.

Despite the talent the Grizzlies have shown in the first two games, the side simply didn't turn as the misery continued in the second quarter with the Mavericks ending the half with a 64-36 performance.

It was not only Doncic who was incredible for the Mavs, new acquisition Chris Wood who is coming off of the bench scored a whopping 25 points in as many minutes. Ultimately, the Mavericks embarrassed the Grizzlies winning the game, 137-96.

Fans React To Luka Led Dallas Thrashing Of Morant And The Grizzlies

While it was expected to be the battle of the guards between Doncic and Morant, Luka made it clear with his performance who the superior guard is among the two. Leading the side through some exceptional scoring in the first half, the 23-year-old essentially killed any hopes of a comeback for the Grizzlies.

Fans certainly had their say upon Dallas' incredible win over Memphis and Luka trouncing Morant.

It was certainly a thrashing that no one was expecting. Perhaps the only silver lining the Grizzlies can take from this game is that they were missing some of their starters and it was a back-to-back game for them.

Dallas meanwhile should be buzzing after a 41-point demolition. Given that their new acquisition, Christian Wood is already proving his worth to the team is also a prominent sign of things to come. Who will you back to make a deeper run in the playoffs, Luka or Ja?

