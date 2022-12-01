Skip to main content

NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

NBA fans took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss after a fan won the jackpot at the Crypto.com Arena for a second straight game.

Previously, a fan drilled the half-court shot to walk home with a $75,000 when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers. This time, another fan won $25,000, much to the amusement and delight of the fans.

The joke was on Buss, especially after news broke that the Lakers were waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan.

The fan was seen celebrating after swishing the ball in. The cash prize may have been lesser than the last time, but $25,000 is still good moolah.

Anthony Davis And The Lakers Players Celebrated With One Of The Fans Who Won The Jackpot During The Previous Game

The jackpot activity is usually held between timeouts, and the last time the fan drilled one in for a whopping $75,000, he had the likes of Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder, and Thomas Bryant hugging and congratulating the fan.

The fan, later reported to be Jaime Murry from Downey, California, had the night of the life, and what followed was a heartwarming moment between him and the players.

That said, the result on the game front was a heartbreaker for the Lakers after Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hit an incredible buzzer-beater.

Indiana drafted Nembhard, 22, as the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Since his arrival, he has been a constant rotation piece for the side.

During the game, Nembhard had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks to help Indiana pull out the win. But it was his buzzer-beater heroics that sealed the deal for his side. 

With less than a second on the clock and the Pacers trailing 115-113, the rookie launched a three-point shot over LeBron James and buried it to lead his team to victory.

However, the Lakers made up for that loss by winning their next game against the Portland Trail Blazers, They will face a stern test when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks next.

