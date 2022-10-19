Skip to main content

NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"

NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have been mentioned together endlessly in the last couple of weeks. Since their altercation in practice and the video of the same coming out, neither has had much respite from the endless media speculation and conversation around the topic. Klay Thompson expected Ring Night for the Warriors to be a factor in smoothing things over between the two again, and it seems he might have been right. 

In sports, it is often said that winning fixes everything. And not only were Jordan Poole and Draymond Green reminded of their big win last season on Tuesday, but they also added another to the tally to start the new season. Playing against the Lakers, both Poole and Green had some great moments as the Warriors started their championship defense in stellar fashion. And there was one moment that stood out to all the watching fans, getting clipped up and shared all over social media. 

NBA Fans Had Some Lovely Reactions To Watching Jordan Poole Dish An Excellent Assist To Draymond Green

At one point in the second quarter, Draymond Green set a screen for Poole on the perimeter, before making an extremely intelligent cut to the basket. Poole saw him and obliged, threading the ball to Green for an easy layup. This was a good play in general, but it gained new meaning thanks to the players involved in it, and fans had a lot to say about it on Reddit as well. Some of the comments were wholesome and the others were just hilarious.

"I feel like I just witnessed a historic moment."

"The Poole-Green 1-2 punch."

"Their connection got stronger after Draymond connected that punch."

"If this was an anime, there'd be close up shots of their faces and they'll immediately know that the power of friendship made that possible."

"How's that for forgiveness."

"You love to see that, man."

"Winning really does fix everytrhing."

"Team chemistry is back on the menu, boys."

"Well, guess the haters gonna cry this didn’t end with Draymond gone hahahaha."

"These guys are professionals, it was never going to end up being a big deal on the court."

"Now that’s how you dish it to a teammate."

"This was my favorite moment from the game."

While this is excellent to see for Warriors fans and other fans of the NBA, it's too early to say that things are completely fine between the two players. It takes time for some of these situations to completely heal, but it can safely be said that Green and Poole have made a good start. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Has An Interesting Theory On Why The Boston Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."

By Divij Kulkarni
James Harden Completely Lost Marcus Smart With A Simple Stepback Move: "Smart Swimming To Another Planet."
NBA Media

James Harden Completely Lost Marcus Smart With A Simple Stepback Move: "Smart Swimming To Another Planet."

By Gautam Varier
The Warriors Legends Officially Have Four Championship Rings: "Fourth Championship In The Last Eight Seasons. Dynasty!"
NBA Media

The Warriors Legends Officially Have Four Championship Rings: "Fourth Championship In The Last Eight Seasons. Dynasty!"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."
NBA Media

LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."

By Divij Kulkarni
A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"
NBA Media

A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997
NBA Media

John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997

By Titan Frey
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors
NBA Media

"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel
NBA Media

First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of Yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary