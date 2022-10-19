NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"

Credit: Jon Hefti/USA Today Sports

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have been mentioned together endlessly in the last couple of weeks. Since their altercation in practice and the video of the same coming out, neither has had much respite from the endless media speculation and conversation around the topic. Klay Thompson expected Ring Night for the Warriors to be a factor in smoothing things over between the two again, and it seems he might have been right.

In sports, it is often said that winning fixes everything. And not only were Jordan Poole and Draymond Green reminded of their big win last season on Tuesday, but they also added another to the tally to start the new season. Playing against the Lakers, both Poole and Green had some great moments as the Warriors started their championship defense in stellar fashion. And there was one moment that stood out to all the watching fans, getting clipped up and shared all over social media.

NBA Fans Had Some Lovely Reactions To Watching Jordan Poole Dish An Excellent Assist To Draymond Green

At one point in the second quarter, Draymond Green set a screen for Poole on the perimeter, before making an extremely intelligent cut to the basket. Poole saw him and obliged, threading the ball to Green for an easy layup. This was a good play in general, but it gained new meaning thanks to the players involved in it, and fans had a lot to say about it on Reddit as well. Some of the comments were wholesome and the others were just hilarious.

"I feel like I just witnessed a historic moment." "The Poole-Green 1-2 punch." "Their connection got stronger after Draymond connected that punch." "If this was an anime, there'd be close up shots of their faces and they'll immediately know that the power of friendship made that possible." "How's that for forgiveness." "You love to see that, man." "Winning really does fix everytrhing." "Team chemistry is back on the menu, boys." "Well, guess the haters gonna cry this didn’t end with Draymond gone hahahaha." "These guys are professionals, it was never going to end up being a big deal on the court." "Now that’s how you dish it to a teammate." "This was my favorite moment from the game."

While this is excellent to see for Warriors fans and other fans of the NBA, it's too early to say that things are completely fine between the two players. It takes time for some of these situations to completely heal, but it can safely be said that Green and Poole have made a good start.