NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"

Ever since the arrival of Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, the organization has become one of the best teams in the NBA. Paul was seemingly the missing piece that uplifted Devin Booker and the rest of the team.

The Phoenix Suns are currently the number one seed in the Western Conference, thanks to the dynamic duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Usually, the duo is in the news for playing elite level of basketball, but that has changed recently.

Renowned rapper Kanye West alleged that he caught Paul sleeping with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The news spread like a wildfire, and CP3 is under a lot of heat for the allegation. NBA fans have trolled Paul left and right following West's comments.

Chris Paul And Devin Booker Get Trolled By Fans

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner may have broken up now, but their relationship was anything but stable in the past. The couple had an on-and-off thing going that presented a perfect opportunity for fans to troll them.

Now, following Kanye West's comments about Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian, Booker and Jenner also got dragged into the mess.

The Twitter account captioned the image as 'Dynamic Duos,' but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here's how NBA fans trolled Paul, Booker, Kardashian, and Jenner on Twitter:

NBA fans certainly didn't hold back when trolling them. While West personally revealed this cheating scandal, there is still no way for us to be sure to confirm it. After all, West doesn't have a great image out there right now.

Following his falling apart with Kim, he has tried several ways to put her down and this could be another tactic. But at the same time, if this is indeed true then Chris Paul's marriage is certainly in trouble. As of now, there are many uncertainties around the news that only CP3 or Kim Kardashian can clear.

