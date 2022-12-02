NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA Twitter was woken up at night with an explosive tweet from controversial figure Kanye West. After reiterating a harmful anti-Semitic agenda all night on Twitter, Kanye made a revelation about Chris Paul.

West alleges that CP3 had an affair with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with him saying that he caught the two together. CP3 is one of the most respected NBA figures and is considered a model ambassador of the sport, so allegations of him cheating on his wife with Kim Kardashian will not be taken lightly. Unless it's on Twitter of course, as fans have been coming up with jokes all night long.

Kanye isn't a verifiable source at the moment due to his clearly erratic social media behavior. However, fans and players in the NBA community will wonder whether this is a lie or did West actually reveal something that shouldn't have been revealed.

What Does This Mean For Chris Paul?

Chris Paul might have a lot of haters but there's been no disputing the fact that he is one of the most respected NBA players in the world. The former President of the Players Association, CP3 will probably address this incredibly damaging tweet.

Paul isn't having a good season with the Suns, missing games with injury. Considering how he ended his previous season with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. His age is also a cause of concern, as a decline from the 38-year-old point guard is to be expected.

Devin Booker had been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian's sister, Kendall Jenner for years until a recent breakup. Booker is having an incredible season on the court, but it'll be interesting to see whether this controversy affects the team.

