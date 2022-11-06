Skip to main content

NBA Insider Reveals Why He's Worried About The Phoenix Suns: "Chris Paul Is On The Downturn..."

Phoenix Suns

After winning 64 games last season, the Phoenix Suns were the best team in the league for months before encountering Luka Doncic in the playoffs.

Now that they are back, and at the top of the West standings again, it looks like the team may finally be ready to make good on their promise to win a title.

But that doesn't mean there aren't some concerns so far. As one league analyst/insider explained on SiriusXM NBA Radio, their age and offseason moves could make things tricky for them in April, May, and June. Notably, the age and decline of Chris Paul is something to watch out for.

"Think about it. They win 64 games last year, NBA best, they go to the Finals two years ago and now they add this version of Cam Johnson, who's kind of just scratching the surface and taking off. The one thing we said with Phoenix was... maybe Devin Booker is what he is, which is an awesome player, but there's only so much better he can get. Chris Paul is gonna be on the downturn a little bit here, which I think he is. The one area where they can really take a jump is Cam Johnson and he's doing it. But the other thing this lends to is the Jae Crowder conversation because this is where they got worse let's be honest. You need every little bit you can get to beat the Bucks, to beat a healthy Clippers team, Golden State, Boston, or whoever you're going to face in the postseason."

The Suns have looked dominant so far this season, but this is nothing we haven't seen before. At this point, there's nothing left for the Suns to show us during the season that will impress anybody.

What really matters is the playoffs, and it's where Phoenix has fallen short over the past few years.

Should The Suns Have Traded for Kevin Durant?

As one of the teams on Kevin Durant's preferred landing spots, Phoenix was in a good position to trade for the 2x champion this past summer before talks eventually died down. And while the Suns failed to give up what was necessary to please the Nets, it's hard not to think where they'd be right now with him on the roster besides Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

We will probably never know for sure, but it's not too late for GM James Jones to pick up the phone...

