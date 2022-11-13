Skip to main content

NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

Kevin Durant

Just a few weeks ago, the Brooklyn Nets were in full panic mode with one of the worst records in the NBA. To top it all off, their second-best player, and primary ball handler, Kyrie Irving, was forced to sit for five games after his recent social media activity.

But even without Irving, the Nets have fared pretty well over these past five games, going 4-1 with quality wins over the Knicks, Hornets, and Wizards.

And after their latest victory over the Clippers on Saturday, NBA fans couldn't help but notice Brooklyn's climb and re-evaluate their ceiling for the season.

Red Hot Nets Are Still Waiting For Word On The Return Of Kyrie Irving

The most impressive part about this run for the Nets is that it's coming without their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving. As one of the best offensive players in basketball, it's surprising that the Nets are finding so much success without him on the floor.

As for when we can expect to see him back out there, Joe Tsai recently admitted that Irving has more work to do, and it seems Kyrie still has to mend some relationships within the franchise.

"We saw Adam Silver come out with a statement last week where he felt like Kyrie Irving's tweet was reckless and that he wanted to sit down and talk," reported The Athletic's Shams Charania. "For them to finally get some face time and try to move forward from here, this does pave the way for Kyrie Irving and his team, the Brooklyn Nets to figure out a potential path forward. We talked about the 6 things that the Nets have laid out for Kyrie Irving to accomplish before a return to the court... I think there is a bunch to sort through. With Kyrie Irving and the Nets, there are relationships that need to be sorted out between Kyrie and the management as far as the ownership but also the locker room. He's been away from the team for about a week now and that is a big amount of time he's been gone. He's under contract for the rest of the year and they know they need him if they want to accomplish anything in the Eastern Conference."

At this point, there's no rush for Irving to get back out there. The nets are rolling and inserting him in right away may actually mess with their mojo.

But when Irving does take the floor again (hopefully sooner rather than later), we will get to see this rejuvenated Nets team at full strength. If it's any better than what we're seeing now, the NBA could be in serious trouble.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Has Been The Most Disappointing This Season

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Golden State Warriors

By Nick Mac
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season
NBA Media

Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Drops His Top Five MVP Candidates This Season

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Divij Kulkarni
De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Sends A Strong Message To Kings Fans After Beating The Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
NBA

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Admits Kyrie Irving 'Still Has Work To Do' Before He Can Rejoin Team

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Clarkson
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start

By Nico Martinez
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
NBA Media

Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement

By Orlando Silva
NBA Insider David Aldridge Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Why The Nets Made The Right Decision Passing On Ime Udoka

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."

By Orlando Silva
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA Fans Speculate After Kyrie Irving Misses His Sixth Straight Game For The Nets

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"

By Divij Kulkarni