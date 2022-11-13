NBA Fans React After Nets Go 4-1 Without Kyrie Irving: "It's Nice Having A Team That Just Shows Up..."

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few weeks ago, the Brooklyn Nets were in full panic mode with one of the worst records in the NBA. To top it all off, their second-best player, and primary ball handler, Kyrie Irving, was forced to sit for five games after his recent social media activity.

But even without Irving, the Nets have fared pretty well over these past five games, going 4-1 with quality wins over the Knicks, Hornets, and Wizards.

And after their latest victory over the Clippers on Saturday, NBA fans couldn't help but notice Brooklyn's climb and re-evaluate their ceiling for the season.

Red Hot Nets Are Still Waiting For Word On The Return Of Kyrie Irving

The most impressive part about this run for the Nets is that it's coming without their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving. As one of the best offensive players in basketball, it's surprising that the Nets are finding so much success without him on the floor.

As for when we can expect to see him back out there, Joe Tsai recently admitted that Irving has more work to do, and it seems Kyrie still has to mend some relationships within the franchise.

"We saw Adam Silver come out with a statement last week where he felt like Kyrie Irving's tweet was reckless and that he wanted to sit down and talk," reported The Athletic's Shams Charania. "For them to finally get some face time and try to move forward from here, this does pave the way for Kyrie Irving and his team, the Brooklyn Nets to figure out a potential path forward. We talked about the 6 things that the Nets have laid out for Kyrie Irving to accomplish before a return to the court... I think there is a bunch to sort through. With Kyrie Irving and the Nets, there are relationships that need to be sorted out between Kyrie and the management as far as the ownership but also the locker room. He's been away from the team for about a week now and that is a big amount of time he's been gone. He's under contract for the rest of the year and they know they need him if they want to accomplish anything in the Eastern Conference."

At this point, there's no rush for Irving to get back out there. The nets are rolling and inserting him in right away may actually mess with their mojo.

But when Irving does take the floor again (hopefully sooner rather than later), we will get to see this rejuvenated Nets team at full strength. If it's any better than what we're seeing now, the NBA could be in serious trouble.