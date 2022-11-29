NBA Fans React To Bennedict Mathurin Outplaying LeBron James: "He Really Is Better Than Old King"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Bennedict Mathurin has been lighting it up in his rookie season for the Indiana Pacers and the 20-year-old looks like a star in the making. The Canadian is averaging 19.1 points to go with 4.1 rebounds per game while coming off the bench and is in the running for Rookie of the Year as well as Sixth Man of the Year.

He is making waves in the NBA world with his play but he was doing that even before he was drafted, thanks to some comments he made about LeBron James. Mathurin had stated back then that he doesn't think that anyone is better than him and added that LeBron will have to show that he's better than him. He finally got his chance to play against the King when the Pacers took on the Los Angeles Lakers and it is safe to say he stepped up to the occasion.

NBA Fans React To Bennedict Mathurin Outplaying LeBron James

The Pacers looked dead and buried when they were down 17 points in the fourth quarter but they completed a stunning turnaround and won the game at the buzzer with Andrew Nembhard drilling the game-winner. Mathurin played a big role in that comeback, scoring a team-high 8 points in the quarter to finish the game with 23 points on 10-22 shooting from the field. He outscored and really outplayed LeBron who had 21 points on 8-22 shooting. NBA fans were full of praise for the rookie for this display as they hadn't forgotten his past comments.

"Lmao damn rook really backed up his talk. I respect it 😂🤣"

"He really is better than old lebron"

"Mathurin clears"

"He was right I guess"

"Remember he’s coming off the bench While on the court at the same time Bron 6 points : Mathurin 16 points"

"Credit where credit is due. The kid backed up the talk."

"show the shooting splits too. Benn >>>"

"He owns him 😭"

"🤣 The rookie did say it"

"All hail the new King LeBennedict!!"

"THE PROPHECY HAS CAME TRUE"

"that's my rook 🤝🤣"

"HE WAS F***ING RIGHT"

"talked the talk and walked the walk"

"The madlad really did it"

"Built different"

"Mathurin aint scared of Bron😂"

"that quote of his is now an all-time great"

"I guess Lebron is gonna have to show Mathurin he’s better ?? 🤣🤣"

"The future is now old man"

"Man truly be living up to his word 😂"

Mathurin certainly walked the walk here! The Pacers have struck gold with him in the draft and he along with Tyrese Haliburton gives their fans hope for a great future.

Also to be fair to LeBron here, he did suffer an ankle injury early in the game and was clearly bothered by it. He gave an update regarding it after the game and we hope he gets fully healthy soon.

