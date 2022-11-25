Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Doppelganger In A Cameroon Jersey: "So This Is Why LeBron Been Out The Last 5 Games"

There was a comedic twist to LeBron James' absence from the Los Angeles Lakers, and apparently, he was spotted playing for Cameroon in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Twitter was filled with memes featuring James' doppelganger, later identified as Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo. This had fans in splits even as the Lakers prepare for their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The news causing the buzz even had James' attention as he took to Instagram to post it as part of his stories. On that note, here are some of the responses on social media.

There have been more cases of James' doppelgangers popping up over the years. Last year, former NBA player Patrick Christopher went viral sending fans into a tizzy while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

LeBron James Expected To Return Against The San Antonio Spurs

After missing five games due to his left adductor strain, LeBron James is expected to suit up against the San Antonio Spurs. 

According to TNT's Chris Haynes, the veteran was all set to take the floor giving the Lakers a massive boost.

"LeBron James has missed his fifth straight game with that groin strain, but I am told that will be the extent because league sources inform me that LeBron will make his return on Friday in San Antonio."

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in the 10 games he's played this season. His shooting came under scrutiny as he was hitting 46.8% from the field, and 23.3% from three-point range.

Despite the slump, Los Angeles will welcome their superstar who can single-handedly turn the game in his team's favor. In his absence, the team was led by strong performances by Anthony Davis, with Lonnie Walker IV and Russell Westbrook playing their parts.

A healthy James will be what the Lakers need as they gear up to face the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks in their next six-game stretch.

