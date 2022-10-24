Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' First 3 Games Of The Season: "He Is Still The King, But His Team Has No Shooters"

LeBron James is a generational talent, and throughout his career, he has proved that. But most expected James to show signs of slowing down during his 30s due to him relying on his nuclear athleticism during his first few seasons in the league. Well, James has a knack for proving his doubters wrong, as he is still going strong.

Last week, LeBron James entered the 20th season of his NBA career, and he is still far from done. The Los Angeles Lakers may have the worst record in the league, but LeBron has been doing his job incredibly well. In fact, he is undoubtedly the best player on the current Lakers' roster.

 LeBron James Is Proving That Age Is Just A Number

Speaking of LeBron's greatness, in the first three games of the 2022-23 NBA season, he has crossed the 30-point mark twice. Following the Lakers' most recent defeat against the Trail Blazers, James is averaging 27.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 7.3 APG.

Additionally, the King is shooting 47.7% from the field and 25.9% from deep. Of course, fans expect LeBron to improve his three-point shooting.

Despite putting up these numbers, the Lakers are yet to win even a single game so far. As a result, it's a bittersweet moment for fans. Here's how fans reacted to James' performance so far in the 2022-23 NBA season.

As pointed out by many fans, LeBron may be having a great season, but the Lakers are most certainly not. Even James himself admitted that the Lakers, right now, are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league.

It seems evident that the Lakers need to make some trades to surround James with a bunch of shooters. Otherwise, the Lakers may miss the playoffs just like last season, and another year of James will be wasted.

