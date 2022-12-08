NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson's tweet calling the Boston Celtics the best team in the league earned mixed responses from fans.

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was lavish in his praise of the Celtics who have been the side to beat so far this season.

His thoughts come on the back of the 125-98 drubbing Boston handed to the Phoenix Suns. Taking to Twitter, Johnson shared his two cents on the game while also praising the team.

The Boston Celtics are undeniably the best team in the NBA!! They had a 45 point lead in the 3rd quarter tonight against the Suns and the Suns have the best record in the West!

Here's a look at some of the tweets:

The Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum putting up 25 points each, while their defense was clinical at best restricting the Suns to just 98 points. The latter slipped to second after New Orleans took the top spot by pipping the Detroit Pistons.

The Boston Celtics Are Firm Favorites To Win The NBA Title

Placed first in the East with a stellar 21-5 record, the Boston Celtics are the only team in the league to have the least number of losses, despite being downed by the Miami Heat earlier this month.

Tatum has been the star of the side averaging 30.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, and has been ably assisted by Brown (26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. The former has already been projected as one of the players to win MVP.

The Celtics had a tumultuous offseason, but their on-court approach has been consistent as they look to make the NBA Finals for the second time in a row. Their scintillating performances on both ends of the floor make them a threat every game.

Up next, Boston takes on Golden State for the first time this season and will look for payback for their defeat in the Finals, and given how the Warriors have battled inconsistency this season, Tatum and Co. will fancy their chances to emerge winners.

