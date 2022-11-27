Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA 2022-23 has seen most teams play between 19-21 games so far, making it a small but considerable sample size to predict where they rank in the first phase of the season.

A quick look at the standings, starting with the East, sees the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks clearly communicating their intentions. They're placed first and second respectively, although the Miami Heat, who ended 2021-22 as the side with the best regular season record (53-29) are struggling for form and placed 11th at the time of writing.

The same can be said for the defending champions Golden State Warriors, who finally broke into the Top 10 after a string of wins, but are still a far cry from being the elite team they were last season.

By the looks of their run so far, the likes of the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies are making a case for another postseason and beyond, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans look to spring a surprise and stake their claim for the playoffs.

On that note, here's where the teams and their competition stands as the season inches closer to the quarter mark.

The Best Team Right Now

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are the only team with the least number of losses this season. They're 15-4 and have managed to mow down almost every other team they've taken on. After the offseason fiasco that saw their head coach Ime Udoka suspended, the unit has played a different kind of basketball under interim coach Joe Mazzulla.

Much of their wins are spearheaded by their super duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The former has already made a mark for himself as a prime MVP candidate averaging 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

The Celtics are first in the offensive rating, and although their defensive ratings have taken a hit, they're still the team to beat this season. After faltering in the Finals last year, they seem to be more determined to get their hands on the silverware. It's not surprising if they make another NBA Finals journey for the second time in a row.

Championship Contenders

Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets

Placed below the Celtics are the Bucks and the Cavaliers. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell single-handedly elevate both these teams to contentions status. The latter's ability to carry a team might be one of the headlines doing the rounds, but there was a certain LeBron James who did that in 2007, and that shows it's not exactly mission impossible.

The Bucks won a season ago, but their campaign came to an end when Boston forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That said, they're still one of the more consistent teams in the league.

Philadelphia 76ers have made the postseason four times in a row, only to bow out in one of the rounds. However, their big man Joel Embiid has found able allies in James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, and that can perhaps make for another Rocky Balboa-esque fairytale.

Like the 76ers, the Suns led admirably by the consistent Devin Booker, and reliable pieces in Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton are favorites to clinch a playoff berth only to flame out soon after. This time around, they have been a powerhouse in the West.

Speaking of powerhouses, it would be a sheer absurdity to discount the Warriors. Now, they may have been a pale version of themselves, but they have one sharpshooter called Stephen Curry, and players embedded with championship DNA — Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Denver Nuggets have held their own against stiffer opponents, and the only thing that may derail their campaign are injuries to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Playoff Teams

Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers

Despite DeMar DeRozan's scintillating form, the Chicago Bulls have faltered. Zach LaVine is yet to hit the kind of production that's expected out of him, but for someone who's returning from knee issues, he still has the time to pull through and dish out solid numbers.

The Hawks, despite making headlines for being bullish are another playoff favorite. Trae Young has demonstrated what it takes to play that level of ball. The two teams that fall in the same bracket are the Heat and the Nets, who despite big names have blown hot and cold so far.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry are still looked at as their best bets to make the playoffs, while Tyler Herro is doing all he can to add his contributions. The Nets finally have Kyrie Irving in their ranks after his off-court drama, and with Ben Simmons showing glimpses of his All-Star level, and Kevin Durant being Kevin Durant, they now have a shot at making at least the second round.

Luka Doncic needs another superstar if the Mavericks need to get to the top tier. The Slovenian has vowed to win a championship with Dallas, but they need another Mustang to assist their 23-year-old superstar. That said, they do have enough to make the playoffs.

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have the perfect side to launch a playoff campaign. While the Grizzlies were outlasted by the Warriors last year, they've already made the necessary changes to boost their defense to be prepared for any team that boasts of offensive firepower, while adding their own shooters to the mix. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum give Williamson the much-needed push.

The Los Angeles Clippers came into the season with huge expectations. While Kawhi Leonard's fitness levels are subject to game-to-game, the addition of John Wall makes them a side that may not necessarily need to make the play-in to go past the regular season.

Play-In Teams

Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, New York Knicks

Why is the Portland Trail Blazers here despite their 11-8 record? For starters, their offense has been a sine wave, and so has their defense. There's also a lot riding on Damian Lillard, and while he may have Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons, their bench just may buckle in the non-Lillard minutes.

The Los Angeles Lakers have three stars, all matchwinners who, on their day can decimate the best defensive side and outscore the best shooting side, but for all that, they started off 0-5, and are still playing catchup despite every win they've chalked up.

The same with the Timberwolves who have finally hit some groove. Their offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert was done with the intent to make them contenders, but they're yet to showcase their true potential. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Gobert appear strong on paper, but they've struggled to get the side to notch up more wins than their 10-9 record shows.

The Jazz and the Knicks are the kinds of teams thriving on rhythm, and on the day they hit the notes right, they play like a team possessed. At the time of writing, both teams come off losses, and as the season progresses, they will take on teams who have more or less figured out a solid game plan.

Play-In Contenders

Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors

The future of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner will have a massive impact on the Pacers. LaMelo Ball's injury dented the Hornets' campaign, while Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's rich vein of form might not be sufficient for the Thunder to finish in the top five.

The Sacramento Kings might be lighting up the beam, but their 10-8 record will be tested over their next five games that see them play the Suns, Bulls, Bucks, Clippers, and Cavaliers. Two stretches of games with tough sides will test their mettle, and an injury concern to one of their stars will eventually see them scramble for a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.

The Wizards may have Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal, but their rather oddly-built roster puts them at risk of making the eighth seed. They have had their share of bad days, but all it takes are a string of losses and some potential trades to peg their decent campaign back.

Like the Kings and the Wizards, the Raptors have been dealt with blows in the form of Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes' injuries. Much of their run depends on the availability and the long-term health of their two stars.

Lottery Time

Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs

It's tough being fans of any of the above teams at the moment. While a few have caused some upsets, their campaigns have been wobbly right from the beginning.

The Pistons and the Rockets have the firepower, but injuries and a lack of big names have put a spanner in the works. Cade Cunningham's injury and Jalen Green's on-and-off form have played their part in the two teams' below-par run.

Feel for Gregg Popovich and the rebuilding Spurs. They traded blows with the Lakers earlier in a high-scoring contest, but this looks like a lost season already. Unless they do miraculously pull off a trade.

