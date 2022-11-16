Skip to main content

John Wall Explains Why He's One Of The Best Two-Way Point Guards In The NBA: "I Can Really Get 30 Every Night..."

John Wall

In what has otherwise been a forgettable season, John Wall has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Clippers team.

Through. In 11 games so far, Wall is averaging 13 points, 5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 44% shooting. It's not glamorous numbers for the 5x All-Star, but certainly not bad production for a guy who has faced multiple season-ending injuries over his career.

But even despite the relatively low numbers, Wall still believes he's one of the best in his position. In a chat with The Athletic this week, the former Wizards guard got real on his play through the first few weeks of the season and where he stands in relation to the game's top floor generals.

(via The Athletic)

It’s been nights where I have a bad shooting night. I know I worked on it, but there are other ways to impact the game. That’s why I always say I feel like I’m one of the best two-way point guards, because if I’m not having a great scoring night, I’m still getting 10 assists, I’m still locking up the best player on the other team. I’m doing the little things to keep my team going. And they’re gonna feed off me so every time I touch the paint, I’m still getting people involved, still putting pace into the game. Those are the things you have to continue to do because it ain’t all about just scoring. If you’re just a scorer and you’re not having a good scoring night, what are you on the floor for? You don’t bring any other assets to the game.

I bring more than just scoring. It’s a bonus to me, but people don’t think I can score. Bro, I can really get 30 every night. I just don’t, I would rather get 20 and 10 and be fine with that, with four steals and three blocks and s— like that. That’s what I like to do.

Jon Wall Still Looking For His All-Star Form After Injuries Derailed His Career

It might seem like forever ago now, but there was a point when John Wall really was one of the top players in the game. From 2013-2018, his prime in Washington, Wall was putting up 19.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game and made the All-Star team five years straight.

Wall will never be that player again, but he's not taking his current situation for granted. He is lucky enough to have landed a permanent role in Los Angeles, which is more than can be said for other long-time veterans.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

