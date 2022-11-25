NBA Fans Debate Whether Jayson Tatum Is The Front-Runner For The MVP Award

Credit: Fadeaway World

Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the league today, and he is unquestionably a superstar in this league. He has had a stellar season on both ends with the Boston Celtics this year, averaging 30.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 4.7 APG.

There is no doubt that Jayson Tatum has put up some insane numbers thus far, and many believe that he should be an MVP candidate. In fact, Stephen A. Smith suggested that the young superstar should be the leading candidate for the MVP award.

“I think it’s time for us to start talking about Jayson Tatum as a leading candidate for league MVP honors. He’s averaging 30 on better than 45% shooting. He’s putting on a show on a night-in-night-out basis. Jaylen Brown is no joke either, but Jayson Tatum is clearly the star of this basketball team, they’re clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference right now."

Recently, a number of NBA fans reacted to a post asking whether Jayson Tatum is the current front-runner for the MVP award. Opinions differed, with some people agreeing that Jayson Tatum is the front-runner, but others listing players that they believe have been better.

Absolutely… but he won’t win it cuz of JB. They still win a decent amount of games without tatum because of how deep they are No Curry then Tatum No, is Kevin Wayne Durant. Happy Thanksgiving He’s tj warren with a higher shot selection False. It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. True. He just went toe to toe with Luka (other MVP favorite) and beat him. Best player on the best team in the league. Best two-way player in the league. Clearly the front-runner. false. It’s Luka No curry deserves it more True. He also just so happens to be the best hooper in the world Durant is the mvp winner. Giannis and Luka ahead False, he’s lost twice to the Bulls and no MVP would do that True if you're not a casual Best player in the best team (record) in the league and putting up numbers. Yes False it’s Embiid

As of right now, the Boston Celtics are 1st in the Eastern Conference, with a 14-4 record. They have been the best team in the league. When we consider Jayson Tatum's production and his team's position in the standings, it is fair to say that he is the MVP front-runner as of right now.

Jayson Tatum Revealed The MVP Award Isn't His Highest Priority

When speaking to the media previously, Jayson Tatum admitted that he's always wanted to win the MVP award. However, he maintained that his biggest concern was getting back to the Finals and this time winning the championship.

"I mean, it's early and honestly, that's always been a goal of mine. Since I was a kid, getting to the NBA wasn't just what I wanted to do, I wanted to be a champion, reach all those accolades and accomplishments and MVP is obviously at the top of that list. "I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more. All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump. "And they kind of go hand in hand, right? If we get back to the championship and we're one of the best teams, then that means I'm probably playing at a high level and everybody else as well. And all the individual accolades will come like they did last season. So not necessarily MVP mindset, but just compete and be the best I can be."

There is no doubt that the main priority for Jayson Tatum is winning at the highest level. He understands that his individual achievements will come with the team's success, and is clearly more worried about the bigger picture.

Hopefully, we see Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics back to the Finals. They definitely have the talent to return to that stage, and we'll see how far they get this year.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.