Skip to main content

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jayson Tatum Is The Front-Runner For The MVP Award

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
tatum mvp

Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the league today, and he is unquestionably a superstar in this league. He has had a stellar season on both ends with the Boston Celtics this year, averaging 30.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 4.7 APG.

There is no doubt that Jayson Tatum has put up some insane numbers thus far, and many believe that he should be an MVP candidate. In fact, Stephen A. Smith suggested that the young superstar should be the leading candidate for the MVP award.

“I think it’s time for us to start talking about Jayson Tatum as a leading candidate for league MVP honors. He’s averaging 30 on better than 45% shooting. He’s putting on a show on a night-in-night-out basis. Jaylen Brown is no joke either, but Jayson Tatum is clearly the star of this basketball team, they’re clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference right now."

Recently, a number of NBA fans reacted to a post asking whether Jayson Tatum is the current front-runner for the MVP award. Opinions differed, with some people agreeing that Jayson Tatum is the front-runner, but others listing players that they believe have been better.

Absolutely… but he won’t win it cuz of JB. They still win a decent amount of games without tatum because of how deep they are

No Curry then Tatum

No, is Kevin Wayne Durant. Happy Thanksgiving

He’s tj warren with a higher shot selection

False. It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

True. He just went toe to toe with Luka (other MVP favorite) and beat him. Best player on the best team in the league. Best two-way player in the league. Clearly the front-runner.

false. It’s Luka

No curry deserves it more

True. He also just so happens to be the best hooper in the world

Durant is the mvp winner.

Giannis and Luka ahead

False, he’s lost twice to the Bulls and no MVP would do that

True if you're not a casual

Best player in the best team (record) in the league and putting up numbers. Yes

False it’s Embiid

As of right now, the Boston Celtics are 1st in the Eastern Conference, with a 14-4 record. They have been the best team in the league. When we consider Jayson Tatum's production and his team's position in the standings, it is fair to say that he is the MVP front-runner as of right now.

Jayson Tatum Revealed The MVP Award Isn't His Highest Priority

When speaking to the media previously, Jayson Tatum admitted that he's always wanted to win the MVP award. However, he maintained that his biggest concern was getting back to the Finals and this time winning the championship.

"I mean, it's early and honestly, that's always been a goal of mine. Since I was a kid, getting to the NBA wasn't just what I wanted to do, I wanted to be a champion, reach all those accolades and accomplishments and MVP is obviously at the top of that list. "I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more. All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump.

"And they kind of go hand in hand, right? If we get back to the championship and we're one of the best teams, then that means I'm probably playing at a high level and everybody else as well. And all the individual accolades will come like they did last season. So not necessarily MVP mindset, but just compete and be the best I can be."

There is no doubt that the main priority for Jayson Tatum is winning at the highest level. He understands that his individual achievements will come with the team's success, and is clearly more worried about the bigger picture.

Hopefully, we see Jayson Tatum lead the Boston Celtics back to the Finals. They definitely have the talent to return to that stage, and we'll see how far they get this year.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

tatum mvp
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jayson Tatum Is The Front-Runner For The MVP Award

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award

By Aaron Abhishek
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Feels About The Paul George Trade

By Orlando Silva
Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame
NBA Media

Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame

By Lee Tran
Gabrielle Union Posts An Instagram Pic With Double Meaning Message: "Cold As Balls."
Entertainment

Gabrielle Union Posts An Instagram Pic With Double Meaning Message: "Cold As Balls."

By Orlando Silva
Colin Cowherd Explains Why Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Explains Why Is The Perfect Time For The Lakers To Trade Anthony Davis

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Admits Social Media Hate Was A Reason For Shooting Slump

By Lee Tran
rose mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Thinks Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Derrick Rose

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On LeBron James Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record

By Orlando Silva
10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan

By Orlando Silva
The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic
NBA

The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic

By Eddie Bitar
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson

By Eddie Bitar
Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist

By Orlando Silva
Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row
NBA

Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs
NBA Media

NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs

By Orlando Silva