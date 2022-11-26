Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Thinks He Has Improved Defensively: "People Are Not Going To Admit It..."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"

Luka Doncic is one of the most talented offensive players in the league, often dazzling fans with his combination of elite shot creation and playmaking. There's no doubt that he's a superstar-caliber player, who can be a one-man offense for any team in the league.

Despite his offensive prowess, Luka Doncic has frequently been criticized for his poor defensive ability in the past, as he was being targeted on that end of the floor by opposing teams. That was most evident in the Dallas Mavericks' series against the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 playoffs.

However, over the last two seasons, there has been an improvement from Luka Doncic defensively. Recently, Luka Doncic stated that he has improved defensively and "taken a big step, but added that "people are not going to admit it". Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News relayed Luka Doncic's words.

Doncic in his fifth season quietly has transformed into a well-above-average defensive player. Dare we even pronounce him a good defender?

“People are not going to admit it, but I think this year I’ve really taken a big step,” he said. “I don’t need people to believe; I believe in myself. I think I’ve been playing defense way better than the first four years and I think I’ve taken a huge step forward.”

Though Luka Doncic still does have some limitations on the defensive end, he has definitely become a solid team defender with the Dallas Mavericks this season. He won't ever be a perimeter stopper, but he can still be solid on that end of the floor by using his size effectively.

Luka Doncic Might Not Need To Be Elite Defensively To Be Successful

Obviously, when a player carries the entire offensive load for a team they may not have the energy to play defense. Previously, an NBA scout suggested that Luka Doncic only needs to be a "neutral defender" to become the best player in the NBA

Luka is such a great offensive player. He doesn’t need to be great defensively. Just a neutral defender. He does that, he might be the best player in the game.

It remains to be seen how good Luka Doncic can become defensively. The Dallas Mavericks definitely need him to be consistently decent on that end of the floor, and thus far, he has shown lots of improvement.

With that being said, Luka Doncic's offense is the most valuable part of his game for the Dallas Mavericks. Hopefully, we see Doncic lead the Mavericks on a deep playoff run this year, and with him on the roster, the Mavericks will have a chance against anyone in a playoff series.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Thinks He Has Improved Defensively: "People Are Not Going To Admit It..."

By Lee Tran
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan

By Orlando Silva
Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame
NBA Media

Watch: Kevin Durant Daps Up Young Fan During Brooklyn Nets Pregame

By Lee Tran
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
NBA Media

A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look

By Aaron Abhishek
Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist

By Orlando Silva
rose mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Thinks Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Derrick Rose

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs
NBA Media

NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

10 Best Inspirational Quotes By Kobe Bryant

By Aaron Abhishek
2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder
NBA Media

2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Reveals The First Word That Comes To His Mind When He Thinks Of Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals The First Word That Comes To His Mind When He Thinks Of Shaquille O'Neal

By Aaron Abhishek
Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski

By Orlando Silva
Gabrielle Union Posts An Instagram Pic With Double Meaning Message: "Cold As Balls."
Entertainment

Gabrielle Union Posts An Instagram Pic With Double Meaning Message: "Cold As Balls."

By Orlando Silva
Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Eating A Turkey After A Game In 2013 Goes Viral
NBA Media

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Eating A Turkey After A Game In 2013 Goes Viral

By Aikansh Chaudhary
tatum mvp
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jayson Tatum Is The Front-Runner For The MVP Award

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award

By Aaron Abhishek