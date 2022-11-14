The Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-10 right now, and their start doesn't necessarily inspire confidence in the roster. They have been a very good defensive team, but the results on the court have not improved from last season.

Perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers can make a trade to address their issues. Their biggest issue has been 3PT shooting, and they do not have enough players who are good from the perimeter.

When it comes to trades, it is likely that the Los Angeles Lakers will target veteran players who can play their roles around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There are a number of teams that could potentially be willing to give up their veterans for draft compensation right now. Here is a potential three-team trade for the Los Angeles Lakers featuring the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers as trade partners.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets Receive: Oshae Brissett, Max Christie, 2025 First-Round Pick (IND), 2023 Second-Round Pick (LAL)

Indiana Pacers Receive: Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, 2027 First-Round Pick (LAL), 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL)

In this trade scenario, there are benefits involved for each of the three teams. Here is why this trade could potentially happen in the future and why each team might be willing to go through with it.

The Los Angeles Lakers Get 3 Quality Veterans

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that desperately needs to improve their floor spacing around their stars. This trade would get them two sharpshooters who could do that, as well as a center that can effectively shoot 3PT shots.

Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have long been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, and this trade would finally send them there. Buddy Hield is a high-volume 3PT shooter and profiles as the type of player that has historically done well with LeBron James. Myles Turner is shooting 37.0% from the 3PT range this year and averaging 3.1 BPG. He is a valuable player, as rim protectors that can also stretch the floor are a rarity in the NBA. Both of those veterans would help the Los Angeles Lakers become a better team. A frontcourt of Anthony Davis and Myles Turner would deter most opponents from driving into the paint, and Turner would certainly be a good fit in Ham's defense-oriented system.

The Los Angeles Lakers would have to part with both of their tradeable first-round picks in this scenario, but on top of the two Indiana Pacers veterans, they would get another solid player in Eric Gordon. The Houston Rockets shooting guard is a fantastic option for the bench or in the starting rotation, as he is a sharpshooter who has plenty of experience in the playoffs. Since Russell Westbrook would be getting moved in this hypothetical trade, perhaps Eric Gordon can replace his impact as a spark plug off the bench, a role that he is very familiar with.

This trade is definitely a good value deal for the Los Angeles Lakers. They would be getting three veterans that can immediately contribute to their pursuit of the championship, and at the very least, these three veterans would make the Lakers a good playoff team. This is a no-brainer deal from the Lakers' perspective.

The Houston Rockets Offload Eric Gordon And Get Some Young Players

The Houston Rockets have tried to move Eric Gordon in the past, and they reportedly wanted a first-round pick for him this past offseason. This deal would get them that first-round pick, as well as some young prospects that could be developed.

Oshae Brissett and Max Christie aren't exactly top-tier prospects, but they are both wing players that could potentially provide some defense at the wing position right now. Oshae Brissett, in particular, has had good years as a 3 and D wing previously, even though he has struggled to start the season with the Indiana Pacers.

Eric Gordon currently makes around $19.6 million, and it is likely that the Houston Rockets want to move him to lower their payroll since the team isn't competing. This trade would allow them to do that. Max Christie and Oshae Brissett are on team-friendly deals, and the Houston Rockets would save around $17.7 million if they were to make this trade.

On top of moving off of Eric Gordon's salary, the Houston Rockets would obviously get the aforementioned first-round pick from the Indiana Pacers. Though this pick may not end up being high-value, it is still a solid return, and we have seen the Rockets get steals in the draft before. Perhaps they can do so again.

For the Houston Rockets, this trade is simply about shedding salary and getting draft compensation. It's a straightforward deal, which would be good for both them and Eric Gordon, as the shooting guard would be joining a solid team with two star-level players. There is absolutely no downside for the Rockets in this scenario.

The Indiana Pacers Take On Russell Westbrook's Contract

The Indiana Pacers are a rebuilding team as of right now, and it makes sense for them to move their veteran players to get draft picks that can help them in the future. Thus, it is likely to see them being willing to move Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

It was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were not willing to give up their two valuable first-round picks for a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield package. However, if the Indiana Pacers were to send out one of their own lower-value first-round picks to help the Lakers get another good veteran in Eric Gordon, then the Lakers would likely be more disposed to part with both high-value picks. The Pacers' 2025 first-round pick likely won't be that valuable, as their rebuild will likely be in the late stages at that point. Thus, sending that pick to the Rockets in exchange for getting two elite picks from the Lakers would be a good move for the Pacers.

Along with the draft compensation they will receive, the Indiana Pacers will also have to take on Russell Westbrook's contract. It is quite likely that the team will buy him out and allow him to go to another destination, as they likely don't want another high-usage guard next to Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. If they do keep him, he would likely play the sixth-man role.

Austin Reaves would also be a good addition for the Indiana Pacers, as he is a young player that fits the team's timeline. He would give them some depth at the wing, and Reaves is a jack of all trades as a role player, as he can play defense, shoot, and handle the ball a little bit. Though he isn't a star-level player, he is a good player that is on a team-friendly contract.

Overall, this deal would benefit the Pacers' rebuild. Though they would have to give up one of their picks, getting two picks that will likely fall in the lottery is hard to pass up from their perspective. This deal would help them clear salary as well and move on from Buddy Hield's contract. On top of that, the Pacers also get a really solid wing player in Austin Reaves. If this deal ever is on the table, then the Pacers should absolutely consider it.

This Is A Trade That Helps All Three Teams

In a blockbuster trade, every side has to feel like they walked away with a win for their franchise. This trade allows all three teams to move closer to their goals, and there are clear benefits for each franchise.

The Los Angeles Lakers getting three good veterans would help them turn their season around and potentially make a deep run when they reach the postseason. Getting Myles Turner, Eric Gordon, and Buddy Hield would obviously make their 3PT shooting a lot better while further improving their defense.

The Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers would both be able to clear salary off their books while also getting solid draft compensation in return for their veteran players.

It remains to be seen if a deal with this sort of framework will end up happening in the future. Though there have been no reports of a similar deal being talked about, perhaps that can happen in the future.

