20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

There are a lot of great “would you rather” questions in the world. Would you rather have the power of flight or breathing underwater? What about night vision or super strength? One idea is being the greatest video game player or the world’s worst pro basketball player. Whatever way you choose, there is a price tag attached to being a professional athlete and that salary is high enough for a player to live a comfortable life.

We often get caught up in looking at the contracts of Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Russell Westbrook. These players are making what some players make in an entire career for one single season. While these players rock the highest salaries in the league, what about the other side? Out of the 400-plus players receiving a contract in the NBA, what about the lowest-paid NBA players? We will take a look at that right now.

Here are the 20 lowest-paid players on record for the 2022-23 season.

14T. Jaden Hardy - $1,017,781

Hardy was a five-star recruit and one of the top-rated players in the 2021 class. He decided to pursue a professional career instead of college despite Kentucky and UCLA having interest. His high school career included a junior season that saw him average 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists as he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Nevada. On May 15, 2021, he opted into joining the NBA G League.

Last season, he averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. In the 2022 NBA Draft, he was selected by the Sacramento Kings and then was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on draft night. After two stellar games in the G League, he was recently called up by the Mavericks to join the active roster.

14T. Josh Minott - $1,017,781

In high school, Minott led Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida to a Class 3A state championship. It was the first state title in school history where he averaged 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. As a senior, he was named the Palm Beach County Class 5A-1A Player of the Year after averaging 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

As a four-star recruit, he committed to Memphis over Florida State, Texas, Baylor, and Maryland. Minot was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team after he averaged 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. He joined the NBA Draft where he was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Hornets. He was traded on draft night to the Timberwolves with a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Bryce McGowens.

14T. Max Christie - $1,017,781

Regarded as a five-star shooting guard in 2021, Christie was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year at Rolling Meadows High School. Christie committed to Michigan State over Duke, Villanova, and Ohio State. Christie was a part of the 2019 FIBA Under-16 USA squad that won a gold medal, where he averaged 9.5 points and 3.3 rebounds for the national team.

Christie averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds to be named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Christie joined the NBA Draft and was the No. 35 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He joined the Summer League squad and then signed a rookie-scale contract with the Lakers.

14T. Ryan Rollins - $1,017,781

A sensational senior season put Rollins on the map. As a junior, he averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 steals for Dakota High School in Macomb Township, Michigan. However, a hamstring injury forced him to miss the rest of the season. As a senior, Rollins averaged 25.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists to earn Second-Team All-State accolades. He was a three-star recruit that landed an offer from Toledo.

In college, he won the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year Award after leading the team to a MAC title. Rollins averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists that season. As a sophomore, he helped the team repeat as MAC champions where he averaged 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. In the NBA Draft, Rollins was the No. 44 overall pick in the draft by the Hawks but was traded to the Warriors in exchange for draft rights to Tyrese Martin.

14T. Jabari Walker - $1,017,781

Walker spent three years playing for Campbell High School in Los Angeles but transferred to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona for his senior year. There, he averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. Walker committed to Colorado over California and Saint Mary’s.

In college, Walker has named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team when he averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. Last year, Walker averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds which saw him land on the First-Team All-Pac 2 squad. With the No. 57 overall pick, he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers.

14T. Chima Moneke - $1,017,781

A journeyman of sorts, Moneke has gone through the grind to make his way to the NBA. His parents were diplomats of the Nigerian Embassy, so he traveled around a lot. For college, he did not receive any major offers and he played his first two years of eligibility for Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. He transferred to the University of California at Davis, where he helped the team qualify for the NCAA tournament. His final season saw him average 18.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

After going undrafted in 2018, he played professionally in France for four different teams. Last year, he played on a one-year deal with Basquet Manresa, a Spanish club, in the Basketball Champions League. There, he was named the league MVP after averaging 13.1 points, which included runner-up status in rebounding at 8.4 per game, as well as leading the league in steals at 1.6 per game. In the summer, he signed a professional contract with the Kings.

14T. Tyrese Martin - $1,017,781

Martin made a name for himself in Pennsylvania. As a senior, he averaged 21.3 points and 11.4 rebounds at William Allen High School and was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP. He committed to Rhode Island over Minnesota, Utah, and Seton Hall. In college, he played two seasons for Rhode Island before transferring to Uconn in his junior season.

He passed 1,000 points for his career last year, which included a season of averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He also shot 44.9% from the field. With the No. 51 overall pick, the Warriors selected Martin but traded him to the Hawks.

13. Kyle Singler - $999,200

Singler was selected with the No. 33 overall pick by the Pistons in 2011 and played professionally up to 2019. Singler played for the Pistons from 2012 to 2015 and joined the Thunder midseason during the 2014-15 year. Singler played alongside Russell Westbrook during the 2016-17 season when he won the league MVP.

On October 17, 2019, Singler announced that he would retire from professional basketball for personal reasons. However, he was in the midst of a four-year, $19 million contract. Singler had his contract broken up into $999,200 payment installments for five seasons. This is the last year he will be receiving a professional salary.

12. Nik Stauskas - $702,311

When Stauskas was selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the Kings, he was perceived as another Kyle Korver. Instead of being a trusted outside shooter, Stauskas became a major draft bust. He lasted one season with the Kings and then was traded to the 76ers. His best season was 2016-17 when he averaged 9.5 points. Now, he has struggled to find a footing in the league.

Stauskas has played for the Nets, Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Heat, and Celtics since then. Last year, he appeared in two games for the Heat and six games for the Celtics. In the offseason, the Celtics traded Stauskas, alongside Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round pick for Malcolm Brogdon. Stauskas was waived and then dealt to the Timberwolves, where he was assigned to the Iowa Wolves.

11. Juwan Morgan - $576,230

Morgan enjoyed a four-year career with the Indiana Hoosiers that saw him earn Third Team All-Big Ten honors his senior season. He was named the USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week once and was considered the seventh-best old in the draft class.

The 2019 draft did not feature his name being called. After going undrafted, Morgan joined the Jazz’s Summer League team. He played for the Jazz as a two-way player between 2019 to 2021. On September 28, he was acquired by the Boston Celtics and assigned to the Maine Celtics. Morgan was a part of the trade package to land the Celtics Malcolm Brogdon. He was waived by the Pacers and he then joined the Los Angeles Clippers where he joined the Ontario Clippers training camp roster.

10. Malik Fitts - $555,217

A star at Damien High School, Fitts led his team to a CIF Division III state title. He committed to South Florida over DePaul, Bradley, Nevada, and Hawaii. He spent one season in South Florida and transferred to Saint Marys. After sitting out one season, Fitts grew to be a First-Team All-WCC selection. His junior season saw him average 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

After going undrafted, he joined the Clippers, Jazz, and Celtics. He owns 18 career games in the NBA with career averages of 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds. Fitts was traded in the package that helped land the Celtics Malcolm Brogdon. He was waived by the Pacers and then joined the Ontario Clippers training camp roster.

9. D.J. Augustin - $333,333

At 34 years old, Augustin remains relevant in the NBA. Augustin played in 55 games last season where he averaged 5.4 points and 1.2 rebounds for the Houston Rockets. After shooting 40.6% from three-point range, Augustin was acquired by the Lakers. There, he averaged 5.3 points, and 1.3 rebounds, and shot 42.6% from deep in 21 appearances.

The former No. 9 overall pick remains a free agent but is receiving $333,333 from the Rockets due to being waived. His one-year deal with the Lakers saw him earn $622,467 from March to the end of the season. Keep an eye out for Augustin towards the middle of the season to join a team.

8. Trevelin Queen - $330,000

After a series of transfers in high school, Queen played only nine games his senior season and had no college basketball offers. He attended the College of Marin where he was once living in a car. In 14 games, he averaged 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He moved to New Mexico Military Institute in New Mexico and was fourth in the NCAA with 26.0 points per game.

He accepted an offer at Western Kentucky and opted out to join New Mexico State. He was named the WAC Tournament MVP in 2019 after scoring 27 points in the title game to send the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament. After going undrafted, he spent some time in the G League, where he was the 2021-22 MVP. Last year, he made 10 appearances with the Rockets and averaged 4.3 points and 1.6 rebounds. In the offseason, he signed a two-way contract with the Pacers.

7. Didi Louzada - $268,032

The former Brazilian professional player won the 2019 NBA Most Improved Player and Revelation Player Award. With his stock as high as it could be, he declared for the 2019 NBA Draft where he was the No. 35 overall pick by the Hawks. His draft rights were later traded to the Pelicans.

He did not make his debut with the Pelicans until 2021; however, he was suspended 25 games due to the league’s anti-doping program. In his career, he owns 12 career appearances, which included nine total games last year. He saw seven appearances with the Trail Blazers, including one star, where he averaged 5.0 points per game. For now, he is a part of the Cleveland Charge training camp roster.

6. D.J. Wilson - $250,000

A former first-round pick, Wilson has Oklahoma City to thank for his career longevity. This is his fourth stint with the Oklahoma City Blue team. He owns stints with the Bucks, Rockets, and Raptors, but the Blue keep bringing him back.

Wilson played college basketball for Michigan and joined the 2017 NBA Draft with teammate Moritz Wagner. Despite an injury at the combine, he was drafted No. 17 overall by the Bucks. Wilson showed flashes in his sophomore season where he averaged 5.8 points in 48 appearances and averaged 18.4 minutes. However, his playing time decreased and he was traded to the Rockets during the 2020-21 season that helped Milwaukee land, PJ Tucker. Last year, Wilson made four appearances with the Raptors.

5. Wendell Moore Jr. - $230,620

After a standout career at Duke, Moore was taken with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Last year, Moore had his best season on paper. His best game was on November 12 when he became the fifth Duke basketball player to record a triple-double. He was later renamed the Julius Erving Award winner, which is considered the top small forward in the country.

Moore averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. 1.4 steals, and shot 50% from the field. That led to being the No. 26 overall pick by the Mavericks, but he was then traded to the Rockets in a package centered around Christian Wood. He was traded again to the Timberwolves in exchange for TyTy Washington and two future second-round picks.

4. Sam Merrill - $150,000

Among the players on the list, Merrill may not be the highest-paid, but he owns an NBA championship. After a successful college career at Utah State, which included being named the 2019 Mountain West Player of the Year in 2019, Merrill was selected with the last pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. He was later traded to the Bucks as part of a four-team trade.

Merrill played 30 games for the Bucks in 2020-21, which included two starts. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game. He did not make an appearance in the playoffs. In the offseason, he was traded to the Grizzlies to help land, Grayson Allen. In August 2022, he signed with the Kings but was waived and then joined the Cleveland Charge’s training roster.

3. Troy Williams - $122,741

A former Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Virginia, Williams led Oak Hill to an appearance in the National High School Invitational during the 2012-13 season. Williams starred at Indiana, which included a Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2016. After going undrafted, Williams was signed by the Grizzlies where he made 24 appearances and 13 stars during the 2016-17 season.

During that same year, he received multiple assignments for the Iowa Energy of the D-League. He was the 2017 D-League Slam Dunk Contest champion and then one month later was acquired by the Rockets. He has spent time with the Knicks and Kings. His last appearance in the NBA was in 2019. With that said, the Rockets have been paying installments of $122,741 since the 2018-19 season. This is the final year he will receive a payment.

2. Demetrius Jackson - $92,857

Jackson was a former scoring sensation at Notre Dame, where he was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2016. That made Jackson the No. 45 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played for the Celtics in five games. Jackson played briefly for the Rockets and 76ers in 2017-18. His last appearance in the league was in 2018-19, where he played in six games for the 76ers.

Since then, Jackson has spent some time with the South Bay Lakers, Rytas Vilnius of the Lithuanian Basketball League, and the Joventut Badalona of the Spanish Liga ACB. Jackson has been receiving payments of $92,857 from the Celtics since 2018-19. The 2023-24 season will be the final year he receives a payment.

1. Charles Bassey - $74,742

The lowest salary in the league belongs to Charles Bassey. As a member of the 2018 class, Bassey was viewed as a five-star recruit and a top center. He committed to Western Kentucky where he was the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2021. He was also a Third-Team All-American, two-time First-Team Conference USA selection, and two-time Conference USA Player of the Year.

With the No. 53 overall pick, the 76ers selected Bassey in the 2021 NBA Draft. He joined the Summer League team and then signed a contract in September. He played 23 games for the team and averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes. He was waived by the team in October 2022 and then he signed a two-way contract with the Spurs.

