The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

For an organization in the NBA, there are more than a few ways to build a championship-caliber franchise. Teams can go with the youthful route and build over time through the NBA Draft. Teams can wait until free agency to outbid other teams for already established stars and key role players. The other option is to build your franchise through trade. Negotiating a trade can be a long and arduous process as teams try to make the perfect deal that will benefit them the most. As we have seen over the past decade, players can also force their way out of situations they deem unfavorable for their careers.

Today, we will take a look over the past 12 years to go over the biggest trades that went down in the National Basketball Association. These deals shook the league to its core in one way or another when they went down. Some of them resulted in championships for one team involved while others have teams looking to cash in on their investments right now as we head into 2022-23. We even saw a few deals in this past offseason that could possibly pay huge dividends for a franchise. Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers and Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves are deals that have mixed things up headed into 2022-23. Will they possibly crack this list when things are all said and done?

Here are the 10 most significant trades in the NBA since 2010.

Honorable Mentions

Kevin Love To The Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers Receive: Kevin Love

Timberwolves Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett, Thaddeus Young

76ers Receive: Luc Mbah a Moute, Alexey Shved, 2016 1st Round Pick

The 2014 offseason was huge for the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fanbase. LeBron James had chosen to return to the team that drafted him to fulfill his promise of delivering them a championship. Upon his return, the Cavaliers went into full-blown win-now mode. They had just drafted Andrew Wigging No. 1 overall and decided to ship him to Minnesota in exchange for already established All-Star, Kevin Love. The deal would end up paying off immense rewards.

The Cavaliers would make a trip to the 2015 NBA Finals but injuries to Love and Kyrie Irving thwarted their chance at a title. In 2016, Love, Kyrie, and LeBron helped the Cavaliers make history. After getting back to the NBA Finals in 2016 and falling down 3-1 in the series, Love, LeBron, and Kyrie engineered a comeback for the ages to deliver a championship to the City Of Cleveland. Love would help the team reach 2 more NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018 as well. Currently, he remains in Cleveland as one of their best players off of the bench in what hopes to be a resurgent return to the top of the NBA once again.

Kyrie Irving To The Boston Celtics

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics Receive: Kyrie Irving

Cavaliers Receive: Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, 2018 First Round Pick, 2020 Second Round Pick

When Kyrie Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland 3 years after signing an extension, the Cavs and the entire NBA community were blindsided. Just one year after winning an NBA championship and a few months after his 3rd NBA Finals in 3 years, Kyrie Irving wanted out. He apparently was tired of being known as a sidekick to LeBron James and wanted a chance to prove he could lead a team on his own. A chance to lead he was afforded but it never amounted to much.

Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Celtics in exchange for fan favorite, Isaiah Thomas, 2 players, and 2 picks. The trade rocked the basketball world as Kyrie was leaving the only city he ever called home in the NBA. Irving would spend just the remaining 2 years of his contract with Boston until he left in 2019 free agency to Brooklyn. In those 2 years, Kyrie was an All-Star both seasons and led the Celtics to records of 55-27 in 2018 and 49-33 in 2019. They reached the Eastern Conference Playoffs in 2018 but fell in the second round in 2019. Irving’s trade was a big one in the 2010s but not big enough to land him in our Top 10.

10. Luka Doncic To The Dallas Mavericks; Trae Young To The Atlanta Hawks

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mavericks Receive: Luka Doncic

Hawks Receive: Trae Young, 2019 1st Round Pick

The 2018 NBA Draft night trade that sent Luka Doncic to Dallas and Trae Young to the Hawks is still unfolding before our eyes. One thing is for certain, each franchise made the right choice that night. Both players have evolved rapidly into 2 of the top 5 point guards in today’s NBA. Donic is a 3x All-NBA First Team selection already and one of the best young players in basketball. He has led the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since they won the championship in 2011. He looks poised to be one of the faces of the NBA for years and years to come.

Trae Young has had quite the start to his NBA career as well. He has already proved to be one of the better three-point shooters in basketball and has turned unto quite the playmaker as well. His all-around game propelled the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 until an injury to Young slowed them down. The Hawks have done a brilliant job building around him as they look to compete heavily in a loaded Eastern Conference. Young is already a 2x All-Star and earned his first All-NBA Third Team selection in 2022. Both of these exciting young players have clearly landed in perfect situations as they continue to work to deliver their respective franchises their first championships in a very long time.

9. Paul George To The Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers Receive: Paul George

Thunder Receive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, 2021 1st Round Pick, 2022 First Round Pick, Two 2023 First Round Picks, 2024 First Round Pick, 2025 First Round Pick, 2026 First Round Pick

The NBA community was shocked when the Los Angeles Clippers acquired Paul George in 2019 in exchange for 2 players and 6 first-round draft picks. Just 24 hours prior, the Clippers had agreed to a deal with big fish free agent Kawhi Leonard. The Leonard deal hinged on them acquiring another big star alongside him and Paul George was that star. The results of the deal are still unfolding and have yet to produce what Los Angeles was hoping for that lucrative summer.

The Clippers have battled through injury and heartbreak with George and Leonard but look poised to finally deliver on that championship promise in 2022-23. In 2020, George and the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in their second-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets. During the 2021 season, George lifted the Clippers to new heights as a franchise. After Kawhi went down in Game 4 of their second-round meeting with the Utah Jazz, George stepped up and led the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history. They would lose that series in 6 games to Phoenix. The 2021-22 season was filled with injuries for the Clippers with Kawhi missing the entire season and George missing 51 games. With both returning healthy in 2022-23, this may just be the year they break their NBA title drought.

8. Carmelo Anthony To The New York Knicks

Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks Receive: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Renaldo Balkman, Anthony Carter, Shelden Williams, 2016 First Round Pick

Nuggets Receive: Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Timofey Mozgov, 2012 Second Round Pick, 2013 Second Round Pick, 2014 First Round Pick, 2016 First Round Pick, Cash

Timberwolves Receive: Eddy Curry, Anthony Randolph, 2015 Second Round Pick

Carmelo Anthony put the basketball world on pause in 2011 when he requested to be traded from the only team he had ever known, the Denver Nuggets. “Melo Watch” took over every New Yorker’s life as it came down to sweepstakes between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Executives wined and dined Carmelo to lure him to their side of the city for his services. Ultimately, the Knicks ended up winning the Carmelo sweepstakes and New York was buzzing.

I can still remember the ‘ I’m Coming Home” commercials that played non-stop on New York sports station after the news broke. I am getting chills right now thinking about it. Carmelo was acquired to hopefully bring the Knicks a championship and even though it didn’t work out that way, there was more hope in Madison Square Garden than there had been in a decade. Anthony spent 6 and a half seasons with the Knicks. He won a scoring title in 2013 and delivered their first playoff series win in 10 years that same season. The Knicks would probably go back in time and not make the deal considering the drama that ensued towards the end of his deal. For a short time though, New York was united in the excitement of Carmelo's arrival.

7. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce To The Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Nets Receive: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry, DJ White

Celtics Receive: Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, 2014 First Round Pick, 2016 First Round Pick, 2018 First Round Pick

Shortly after the Nets moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn, General Manager Billy King wanted to make a big splash to start their New York reign on the right foot. He did just that, or at least he thought so when he acquired aging Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from the Boston Celtics. The move came as a shock to the players themselves and NBA fans everywhere. The deal also set the Nets back nearly a decade from being a contending team again.

The Nets gave up 3 very valuable first-round draft picks in the deal. Picks they could have used to either draft a brighter future or use in a better deal to acquire stars that weren’t approaching the retirement home. The Celtics on the other hand essentially robbed the Nets blind and took those picks and turned them into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The move has paid off immensely for the Celtics as they are now one of the best teams in the NBA, making an NBA Finals in 2022. The Nets were able to dig themselves out in 2019 finally when they lured Kyrie Irving to town. Irving’s acquisition prompted the arrival of Kevin Durant as well which has given them a solid core to build from.

6. Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers Receive: Chris Paul, 2015 2nd Round Pick, Cash

Hornets Receive: Al-Farouq Aminu, Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, 2012 First Round Pick

After nearly being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers until the NBA vetoed the trade, Paul landed with the crosstown Los Angeles Clippers in a huge deal. Paul’s arrival to the Clippers propelled them to new heights as a franchise and drew a buzz amongst the fans the likes of which had never been seen among the Clippers faithful.

Paul would spend 6 seasons with the Clippers, helping them reach the postseason every year he was there. Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan formed the exciting “Lob City Clippers” who ended up being one of the most exciting teams in basketball. During his time in L.A., Paul would earn 6 All-Star selections, 3 All-NBA First Team Selections, 6 ALl-Defensive Team Selections, and 2 All-NBA Second Team Selections. Paul and the Clippers failed to get past the second round of the playoffs but his impact on the franchise will be appreciated forever.

5. Dwight Howard To The Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Christopher Hanewinc-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers Receive: Dwight Howard, Chris Duhon, Earl Clark

Magic Receive: Aaron Afflalo, Al Harrington, Josh McRoberts, Christian Eyenga, Maurice Harkless, Nikola Vucevic, 2013 Second Round Pick, 2014 First Round Pick, 2018 First Round Pick

Sixers Receive: Andrew Bynum, Jason Richardson

Nuggets Receive: Andre Iguodala

When Dwight Howard was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021, the NBA shook in their boots at the sound of the news. The deal combined Howard with Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash to form one of the more formidable Big 3 trios in the NBA. Howard had just come off of 6 consecutive All-Star seasons that saw him win 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards and take the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009. He led the league in blocks twice and rebounds 5 times in Orlando and was poised to being the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Los Angeles. The way it all unfolded was a disaster.

Howard and Kobe Bryant immediately clashed upon Dwight’s arrival in L.A. Bryant was the consummate winner and took every aspect of basketball as seriously as anyone ever has. Howard was a jokester who didn’t seem to buy in completely to Brant’s tactics and game plan. The Lakers battled through the drama all season long and finished with a 45-37 record, good for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They would be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and Howard was out of L.A. that summer. Looking back, it was the right deal to make for the Lakers at the time. The way everything worked out probably gives them nightmares.

4. Anthony Davis To The Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers Receive: Anthony Davis

Pelicans Receive: Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, 2022 1st Round Pick, 2023 1st Round Pick, 2024 1st Round Pick, Cash

Wizards Receive: Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Jemerio Jones, 2022 2nd Round Draft Pick

By the time the 2019 NBA season ended, the Anthony Davis rumor mill was already swirling. Davis was clearly and visibly frustrated with the situation in New Orleans and wanted the chance to compete for an NBA championship. What better way to make that vision come true than to team up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers? The Lakers were questioned about their willingness to let go of very young talent and potential future stars. By the end of 2020, those questions evaporated quickly.

The 2019-20 season was one of the more interesting ones in NBA history. The season was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was announced the league and the NBA playoffs would be played in Disney World in a bubble environment. Davis and James would lead the Lakers to their 17th franchise title behind 27.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 1.4 BPG on the playoff run. The past few seasons have been filled with injury and speedbumps along the way but when healthy, Davis is still a two-way force to be reckoned with. If you are wondering, I think the Lakers trade that young talent any day of the week for a championship if given the opportunity again.

3. Kevin Durant To The Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Nets Receive: Kevin Durant

Warriors Receive: Treveon Graham, Shabazz Napier, D’Angelo Russell

In 3 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant helped deliver them 2 championships while claiming both Finals MVP awards. An overly emotional spat with Draymond Green and mishandling of an Achilles injury that resulted in a rupture in the 2019 Finals pushed Kevin Durant to take up residence elsewhere. He decided to head to Brooklyn to team up with Kyrie Irving and the Nets. While things have been a rollercoaster in Brooklyn for Durant, he has still come back from his injury to be an MVP candidate and establish the Nets as contenders in the process.

In his 2 seasons with the Nets, Durant has averaged 28.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG. While remaining one of the league’s top scorers, Durant has tapped more into his playmaking abilities and averaged more assists than he ever has in his career. Losses in the first round in 2022 and 2nd round in 2021 have Brooklyn fans yearning for more as Durant heads into 2022-23. He almost didn’t make it to 2022-23 as a member of the Nets after a summer of turmoil and drama within the Nets organization. The big question is if Durant and Irving can come together to lead this team to a championship. Having Kevin Durant on your team should be an advantage in that department.

2. Kawhi Leonard To The Toronto Raptors

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green

Spurs Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poletl, 2019 1st Round Pick

Leading up to the 2018 deal that changed the landscape of the NBA, the drama was boiling over between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs. Kawhi had felt the Spurs mishandled an injury that cost him73 games of the 2018 season. The organization didn’t take kindly to the accusation and promptly gifted Leonard with a trade out of there. On the other side for the Raptors, they pounced at an opportunity to acquire the disgruntled star and brought him north of the border. DeMar DeRozan was blindsided and heartbroken by being sent to the Spurs after spending his first 9 seasons with Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard seemed like he was immediately on a mission to silence the naysayers and haters as the 2019 season got underway. He would play in 60 games for the Raptors and return to All-Star form. What happened next is nothing short of incredible. Kawhi would take control and lead the Raptors to the first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. He would help them capture that championship in 6 games over the Golden State Warriors. Kawhi would average 28.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 2.0 SPG to win the Finals MVP award as well. Kawhi’s one season in Toronto will forever be heralded as one of the best single seasons in NBA history.

1. LeBron James To The Miami Heat

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Heat Receive: LeBron James

Cavaliers Receive: 2011 2nd Round Pick, 2012 2nd Round Pick, 2013 1st Round Pick, 2016 1st Round Pick

Everyone remembers where they were when LeBron James announced that he had decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to form a Big 3 in Miami with the Heat, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Everyone also remembers where they were when the Heat held the craziest introductory press conference ever and James famously proclaimed that “ not 6, not 7” championships were coming to Miami. The trade sent Cleveland into a tailspin in trying to replace their franchise player. For the Miami Heat, it was the most gratifying 4 years in team history.

LeBron, Wade, and Bosh led the Miami Heat to 4 straight NBA Finals appearances in 4 years from 2011 through 2014. LeBron would claim 2 MVP awards and both Finals MVP awards while Bosh would become a 6x All-Star in Miami, opting to stay after James’ departure in 2014. Those 4 years in Miami marked some of the best years of basketball in recent memory whether they were winning or losing. South Beach hadn’t seen that type of energy since 2006 when they last won an NBA championship before James and Bosh arrived. LeBron’s 4-year stretch in Miami alongside Dwyane Wade and Bosh and the things they accomplished land him as easily the best trade of the past 10 years.

Next