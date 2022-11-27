The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O’Neal shared a very interesting Instagram post when he specifically mentioned how he did not name some of the greatest players of all time into tiers. His post sparked quite a debate, as there were superstar players that were placed and ranked into 5 different levels. While some players in different tiers can be debated, it is highly unlikely that anybody has a problem with the Tier 1 inclusion. Again, Shaq’s post is very intriguing and it must be debated to get a clearer view of NBA history.

With the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team already finalized and Shaquille O’Neal’s post serving as ammunition, it is time for Fadeaway World to rank the greatest players ever into 5 tiers. As usual, there can only be one man at the top of the list and he will be declared the GOAT. Without further ado, here is the ranking of the best players ever in their respective tiers.

Tier 5

Allen Iverson, John Havlicek, Isiah Thomas, Scottie Pippen, Kawhi Leonard, Bob Pettit, John Stockton, Steve Nash, Elvin Hayes, Patrick Ewing, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, James Harden, Rick Barry, Clyde Drexler, Dominique Wilkins

One of the most adored and recognizable athletes of all time is Allen Iverson. Even if he didn't capture an NBA championship, he managed to lead a subpar squad to the 2001 NBA Finals, where they defeated the widely favored Los Angeles Lakers in their peak Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in Game 1. Iverson, the greatest small guy ever, was unquestionably one of the best scorers of all time, winning a staggering 4 scoring titles despite barely standing 6 feet tall.

When considering his longevity and consistency in his scoring numbers, John Havlicek is among the greatest Celtics ever and is likely one of the top five small forwards ever. While playing for the Celtics, Havlicek averaged 20.8 points per game, was named to 13 All-Star teams, 8 All-Defensive teams, 11 All-NBA teams, and won an incredible 8 NBA championships. When discussing the best forwards of all time, Havlicek has to rank among the very best because he is one special talent.

Isiah Thomas is a point guard with a competitive attitude and winning qualities. During the 1989 and 1990 NBA seasons, Thomas was able to lead the Pistons to back-to-back championships, winning Finals MVP in 1990. Thomas was one of the finest small guys ever, and also a leader whom everybody admired and respected. It is not easy for a point guard to dominate the court against elite competition, but Isiah played bigger than he was to get the job done to make the Hall of Fame.

The most accomplished athlete in this Tier is Scottie Pippen, who accompanied Michael Jordan to six NBA championships in Chicago. Without Scottie Pippen, there is no doubt that neither Michael nor the Bulls would have won a championship. Scottie Pippen, one of the best defensive players ever, could guard three positions and virtually shut out opponents with length and defensive acumen. The best team ever was also forged by his connection with Michael Jordan, because the Chicago Bulls are widely regarded as the most dominant team of all time.

Kawhi Leonard belongs in Tier 5 because of the fact he captured 2 NBA titles and 2 Finals MVPs with two different teams as the best two-way player in the game. Leonard is a rare talent because he has the size to be a dominant force on the court, but is also supremely skilled in every facet of the game. Kawhi is never in a rush and always methodical in the way he attacks the game, meaning he has similarities to Michael Jordan in the way he dominates the perimeter. If Leonard can win another championship or two, Leonard will continue to climb the tiers.

Pettit is an honorable selection for Tier 5 since he has the accomplishments and statistics to rank among the top power forwards in history. Over the course of his 11-year career, Pettit had a legendary Hall of Fame career, never averaging less than 20 points a game. The fact that Pettit was an NBA champion and was selected to 11 All-NBA teams may be the most significant accomplishment. One of the greatest big men of all time, the big guy essentially controlled the 1950s although most of the current audience won’t remember that obviously.

Despite not having an NBA championship, John Stockton is perhaps the best playmaker in history. Because Stockton tops all players in assists and steals, the Utah Jazz never missed the playoffs while he was their floor general. The team of Stockton and Karl Malone is among the best ever, and Stockton is also mainly responsible for helping Malone score more than 36,000 points. The pick-n-roll maestro is also one of the top-five point guards of all time.

Steve Nash, a two-time MVP and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, is one of the greatest shooters in history and was able to average a 50-40-90 shooting percentage over the course of a season. Nash and Larry Bird are the only players to have ever had two 50-40-90 seasons, in reality. Nash, a superb playmaker, five times led the league in assists while playing for the exciting Phoenix Suns. Can somebody name a more exciting team than the “7 Second Or Less” Phoenix Suns squad under Mike D’Antoni? Steve Nash was at the heart of that team.

Elvin Hayes was truly one of the most talented power forwards ever to play the game. Hayes had the ability to drain shots with his turnaround jumper and also use his aggressive defense to shut down opposing bigs. Winning an NBA title, a scoring title, and making All-NBA 6 times; Hayes had a sensational career. Over the span of his first 12 seasons, he made the All-Star game every year and only missed 9 games in his 16 years in the league.

Patrick Ewing, arguably the best New York Knick ever, was a powerful force in his prime for many years. In a career that includes 11 All-Star teams, 7 All-NBA teams, and 21.0 PPG and 9.8 RPG averages, Ewing was a legend for the New York Knicks. The center is incredibly unlucky not to have an NBA championship to his name. He was a superstar big man with the character and skill set of a pure leader on the court.

If only Chris Paul won the NBA title in 2021 because his legacy would have taken a different turn. Not that it matters that much, because he is a valued member of Tier 5. Chris Paul, known as "Point God," has done almost all a point guard is capable of doing in a game. An elite passer, defender, and leader, Paul is a player that has helped franchises reach entirely different levels.

A superb playmaker, Jason Kidd was a magician at setting up his teammates for successful shots. Kidd was a triple-double threat at his position and a great rebounder, tough competitor, and defender as well. In addition to leading the Nets to the NBA Finals against the Lakers and winning an NBA championship while playing with the Mavericks, Kidd ranks 2nd all-time in assists and has to be one of the top-6 or top-7 point guards ever.

Gary Payton belongs in Tier 5 just because he is arguably the best defensive point guard in history. The Glove was a fierce competitor who became one of basketball's most recognizable legends because he perpetually improved his performance on both ends of the court on the way to becoming an All-Star point guard. Winning a Defensive Player of the Year, one of two point guards to ever win it, Payton was a one-of-a-kind player and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

James Harden is a polarizing figure for the way he plays the game or even approaches his teammates, but there is no doubt that he is an offensive player like no other. The Beard can get to the rim whenever he wants and can also make step-back threes, making him possibly the best isolation scorer in history. Not to mention, Harden excels at finding teammates for precise passes time after time.

Without a doubt, Rick Barry was a superstar during his heyday. He was named to an astounding 12 All-Star teams, 6 All-NBA teams, won the 1965-1966 Rookie of the Year and won the MVP of the 1974-1975 Warriors' Finals. As the team's best player, Barry had what it took to win an NBA championship and boasts one of the strongest resumes of any player in his position. In terms of being an offensive superstar, Barry might be underrated as well because he is without a doubt a top-50 player ever.

Clyde Drexler would be regarded as a much better player than he is remembered for if it weren't for Michael Jordan. With many years while playing for the Trail Blazers, Drexler was the league's most flashy player, the most dominant high flyer, and a capable scorer. If not for Michael, Drexler would be regarded more highly behind Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and Jerry West as a shooting guard. The 10-time All-Star won an NBA championship with the Rockets in 1994–1995, which greatly boosted his Hall of Fame status.

One of the game’s greatest dunkers ever, Dominque Wilkins was far more than a spectacular athlete. A 9-time All-Star and 7-time All-NBA performer, Wilkins scored the ball better than most players at his position throughout history and had 9 seasons posting at least 26 PPG. If Wilkins would have been drafted to a different franchise alongside other star players, he would have likely won an NBA championship to boost his status. Nonetheless, he made the Hall of Fame with 1 scoring title to his name.

Tier 4

Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Karl Malone, Moses Malone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Garnett, Julius Erving, Dirk Nowitzki, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charles Barkley

The original triple-double king, Oscar Robertson was a once-in-a-lifetime talent because he had every skill inside an impressive physique. A 12-time All-Star and 6-time assist champion, Oscar dominated the court every time he stepped foot on it for the Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks. With great size at 6’5”, the point guard made the game look too easy as he was the first player ever to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Jerry West, the NBA's emblem and one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, deserves to be listed among the others in Tier 4. West was a premier scorer, passer, and shooter who played in 14 consecutive All-Star games, was named to the All-NBA team 12 times, and won the NBA championship in 1972. West is also the only player in NBA history to win the Finals MVP award in a losing effort by posting 37.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 7.4 APG. The incredible basketball mind has also managed to become a top executive in the NBA following his retirement.

Next is Karl Malone, perhaps the most skilled player to have never won an NBA title. The Mailman won 2 MVP awards, made 14 All-Star Teams, and is the second-highest scorer in NBA history with 36,928 total points scored. The man who helped the Utah Jazz make 2 NBA Finals, and if it wasn’t for Michael Jordan, he would have won the NBA championship and possibly entered Tier 3. Still, even without titles, Karl Malone is a top-2 power forward ever with one of the best pick-n-roll games in NBA history.

Moses Malone is another all-time great big man who achieved so much in his career, winning 3 MVPs, an NBA title, a Finals MVP award and making 13 All-Star Teams. One of the best rebounders ever, Moses dominated the paint with force and aggression. A supremely gifted big man with great hands and unlimited determination, Malone is also one of the best players during the 80s and an even greater player when taking his ABA dominance into account. Moses knew how to impact games and was a strong leader, so no surprise to see him in Tier 4.

A top-5 shooting guard of all time who is often regarded as the best shooting guard after Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade was an extremely elite two-way player. The greatest shot-blocking guard ever and one of the best slashing guards we have ever seen, Wade won 3 NBA titles and a Finals MVP award in one of the best Finals performances ever in 2006. A clutch player with 13 total All-Star Team selections, Dwyane Wade is easily a valued member of Tier 4.

Every time he was on the court, “The Big Ticket” Kevin Garnett offered superstar-caliber competition and two-way play. Before joining the Celtics and winning an NBA championship and Defensive Player of the Year honors, KG was a league MVP who carried the Minnesota Timberwolves organization for many years. There aren’t many power forwards better than KG in terms of two-way dominance, and the player was able to add a coveted NBA title to his accolades locker when he was traded to the Boston Celtics in the 2008 preseason.

Nearly everyone loved Julius Erving, one of the most thrilling athletes in sports history and a true legend. The forward made the game appear to be so beautiful, and he consistently managed to enthrall spectators with his skills. Beyond his poise on the court, Dr. J was a star with enormous influence. Erving played on an astounding 16 consecutive ABA and NBA All-Star teams and captured the NBA championship in 1983 while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Other than Vince Carter and Michael Jordan, Dr. J is also regarded as the most spectacular dunker of all time.

The native German with an unstoppable offensive skillset, Dirk Nowitzki completed one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history when he led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA title in 2011 at the expense of the heavily-favored Miami Heat. Other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s hook shot, we have not seen a more unblockable shot than Dirk’s one-legged fadeaway. Not to mention, Dirk is the greatest shooting big man of all time, and do not let the recent bias towards Karl-Anthony Towns convince you otherwise.

An incredibly dominant player who never won an NBA title, Elgin Baylor does not get mentioned enough for how spectacular he was on the court. The forward made 11 All-Star Teams, 10 All-NBA Teams, and won an All-Star Game MVP in 1959 with the Minneapolis Lakers. A monster double-double machine, Baylor is also one of the greatest Lakers stars ever. The fact that he played so long ago means he does get overlooked, as that is an unfortunate situation to consider.

David Robinson, known as “The Admiral”, was the man for the San Antonio Spurs for a long time, carrying the franchise before Tim Duncan arrived. Robinson won an MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and a scoring title with the Spurs during the 90s. Robinson was also one of the classiest figures to ever grace the basketball court because his leadership and grace on the court made him a fan favorite. Again, Robinson is another player in Tier 4 who goes underrated because of the more flashy players that played in his era.

The most recent inclusion to Tier 4 is Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most unique players of all time. The Greek Freak is built for success, with long limbs, a nearly 7-foot frame, and incredible speed and athleticism. But Giannis did not just accept his gifts and not add to it, because he has one of the highest basketball IQ’s in the game with his passing and defense. When Giannis attacks the rim, it is game over and an NBA title, 2 MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a Defensive Player of the Year award sit in his cabinet as a result.

An extremely dominant power forward who was one of the greatest players during the 1990s, Charles Barkley was a one-of-a-kind player and character. With 11 All-Star Teams, 11 All-NBA Teams, and an MVP award to his name; Barkley captivated fans with his aggressive style of play and on-court leadership. If not for Michael Jordan, Barkley would have had an NBA title as a member of the Phoenix Suns because only Mike usurped Charles as the best player in the world in 1993. Regardless, Barkley ends off Tier 4 on a very good note as we head to Tier 3.

Tier 3

Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Stephen Curry, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant

Shaquille O'Neal, the most dominant physical specimen of the modern era, increased the physical force component of what Wilt Chamberlain did in his own era. Standing 7'1" and weighing 325 pounds, The Diesel was one enormous man and an unstoppable force with a commanding skill set around the rim. With the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal won three consecutive MVP awards in the Finals and is undoubtedly one of the top 10 players in history when looking at accolades and dominance.

The greatest power forward ever, Tim Duncan is easily a valued member of Tier 3 of the GOAT category. The San Antonio Spurs legend won 5 NBA titles, 3 Finals MVPs, 2 MVPs, and made a whopping 15 All-NBA Teams with one franchise. The Big Fundamental played the game the right way, imposing his composed style of play in the league. Not to mention, Duncan was the leader of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty that lasted nearly two decades. Gregg Popovich takes a lot of credit for the dynasty, but the man most responsible is Tim Duncan.

Larry Bird, along with Magic Johnson, is one of the most important players in NBA history. The legendary Celtics forward helped the NBA reach new heights because his competitive spirit and leadership were undeniably great during the 1980s. A 3-time champion, 3-time MVP, and 2-time Finals MVP; Bird is one of the most competitive athletes of all time with a highlight reel of clutch career moments. Bird was the face of the NBA for a very long time, and is a top-two small forward ever.

Bill Russell is the greatest winner in team sports, winning 11 NBA titles with one franchise: the Boston Celtics. Russell had the size and length to be an impact player, but he was mainly dominant because of his defensive acumen and leadership. What Russell did off the court was ultra-impressive, but he was almost as good on the court. He won 5 MVP awards, 4 rebounding titles, and made 12 All-Star Teams. If blocks were tracked during Russell’s time, he might have had even more accolades. No doubt, with 11 rings, Bill Russell has to be a member of Tier 3.

Stephen Curry, who has permanently altered the game of basketball, is without a doubt the best pure shooter to have ever lived. When he first entered the league, the 3-time NBA champion and 2-time MVP did not have the appearance of a superstar. However, with endless incredible scoring displays, he has grown into the role of face of the league. Of course, winning 4 NBA championships certainly helps a player’s legacy. Thanks to Stephen Curry, the three-point shot is a thing of the present and that will likely never change.

The greatest player in the history of the Houston Rockets, Hakeem Olajuwon might be the second-greatest talent in the 1990s decade after Michael Jordan. The Dream won 2 straight NBA titles with the Rockets, winning Finals MVP both times. The center with the best post-game ever, Olajuwon also added a Defensive Player of the Year award and an MVP to his incredible resume. Can someone name a player with better post-moves than Hakeem? We can wait.

The man who owns the record books, Wilt Chamberlain holds countless records including the most points in a game (100) and the highest-scoring season in NBA history (50.4 PPG). Wilt clearly benefitted from being larger and more athletic than everyone else in his era and made the most of it by making 13 All-Star Teams, winning 7 scoring titles, and capturing 2 championships. If not for Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt would have had even more team accolades which could have boosted him to GOAT status.

Kevin Durant is one of the top-ten scoring talents of all time, and other than LeBron James and Stephen Curry, there isn’t a more dominant player starting from 2010 onwards. Durant’s height and skill are unparalleled because he is nearly 7 feet tall and has the ability to shoot 50-40-90 every season. Winning 4 scoring titles and holding a career average of 27.2 PPG which ranks 4th all-time behind Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor.

Tier 2

LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant

LeBron James, the best small forward of all time, is one of the stars in Tier 2. The highest expectations in sports history were placed on The King when he joined the league, and he has somehow managed to surpass them. James, who is presently in his 19th season and playing at a high level, has won four NBA championships, four MVP awards, four Finals MVP awards, and an astounding 18 All-Star Team selections. LeBron might be on the Mount Rushmore of all players, even though he is unlikely to ever persuade enough people that he is the GOAT. James may be at the top in terms of off-court effect because of what he has done to alter how athletes approach their own careers.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the best and most successful big man ever, may be the greatest player of all time when college and professional careers are taken into consideration. Kareem, the offensive player with the most unstoppable move ever, has a résumé that defies belief. The famous Bucks and Lakers center made 19 All-Star Team selections, won two scoring titles, two MVP awards, six NBA championships, and six MVP awards. Kareem replaces other all-time great big men like Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain in Tier 2 because we will never see another big man do what Kareem did in his career for that long.

The greatest point guard and leader ever, Magic Johnson was arguably the most dominant player during the 1980s and 1990s before Michael Jordan took over. Magic won 5 NBA titles, 3 Finals MVPs, and 3 MVPs with the Los Angeles Lakers; changing the way point guards were looked at because he stood 6’9” with incredible size and length. When discussing the greatest Lakers of all time, Magic’s name is often mentioned right at the top because he is simply a special point guard with a resume that will probably never be usurped by any star at his position. In terms of point guards, there is no comparison to Magic and there probably never will be.

Rounding out Tier 2 is Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the most dominant individual players in league history. With possibly the greatest mentality out of all players in his era, Kobe left his heart and soul on the court every night. Armed with elite fundamentals and an offensive bag that might be second to none, Kobe had two Hall of Fame careers as #8 and #24 with the Los Angeles Lakers. A dynamic scorer and 5-time NBA champion, Bryant was an elite winner with a killer instinct that is comparable to only one player ever. That player happens to be the GOAT, so Bryant was a near photocopy to one of the greatest athletes in the history of team sports who headlines Tier 1.

Tier 1

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is without a doubt the best player of all time and at the top of the tier in every category. We probably won't ever see another player dominate the game as much as Michael Jordan did in his heyday. He was a 6-time NBA champion who won 6 Finals MVPs and 10 scoring titles while leading the Chicago Bulls to the greatest dynasty ever by winning six titles in two separate 3-peats.

Armed with an unstoppable mid-range jumper and possibly the greatest athleticism in a basketball guard ever, Jordan had an almost inhuman 13-year stint with the Bulls. Of course, every player since Jordan has wanted to be like Mike, and he has set the standard for any superstar player wanting to achieve greatness.

