Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"

The Milwaukee Bucks started the season with a perfect 9-0 record despite missing former All-Star Khris Middleton. However, that streak has come to an end with the Bucks being blown out by the Atlanta Hawks without Trae Young. 

The Bucks could have walked their way to an easy win, but Dejounte Murray led a spirited defensive effort by the Hawks to restrict the Bucks to under 100 points. The Bucks were up by 11 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn't score more than 22 points in any of the following quarters, while the Hawks had a great 3rd quarter to win the game 98-117. Fans had interesting reactions to the Bucks finally losing this season.

Dejounte Murray may have stepped up as the leader but the Hawks flourished today with many others taking big steps. They had 6 players in double-digits, with Murray leading them with 25 points, followed up by rookie A.J. Griffin, who had the first 20-point game of his career. Onyeka Okongwu provided great defense on Giannis off the bench as well. 

Should The Milwaukee Bucks Be Worried?

Going 9-1 in your first 10 games of the season is never a bad thing. The Bucks have a lot of room below them to perfect their system and possibly lose games like this. However, this was an ugly performance that showed the larger deficiencies in the roster that may plague them in a playoff series.

The offensive rhythm seemed to disappear after an electric first quarter by Milwaukee. Giannis had a solid game but he has been overperforming and willing the Bucks to win in recent games. He couldn't do that today and the Bucks paid a price for it. 

Khris Middleton on the court would've made a big difference tonight but the Bucks have a lot of good things to look forward to if they can move on from this loss. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
jb kyrie
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Says He Expects The NBPA To Appeal Kyrie Irving's Extension

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released

By Lee Tran
durant udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
NBA

Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

By Nick Mac