NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks started the season with a perfect 9-0 record despite missing former All-Star Khris Middleton. However, that streak has come to an end with the Bucks being blown out by the Atlanta Hawks without Trae Young.

The Bucks could have walked their way to an easy win, but Dejounte Murray led a spirited defensive effort by the Hawks to restrict the Bucks to under 100 points. The Bucks were up by 11 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn't score more than 22 points in any of the following quarters, while the Hawks had a great 3rd quarter to win the game 98-117. Fans had interesting reactions to the Bucks finally losing this season.

Dejounte Murray may have stepped up as the leader but the Hawks flourished today with many others taking big steps. They had 6 players in double-digits, with Murray leading them with 25 points, followed up by rookie A.J. Griffin, who had the first 20-point game of his career. Onyeka Okongwu provided great defense on Giannis off the bench as well.

Should The Milwaukee Bucks Be Worried?

Going 9-1 in your first 10 games of the season is never a bad thing. The Bucks have a lot of room below them to perfect their system and possibly lose games like this. However, this was an ugly performance that showed the larger deficiencies in the roster that may plague them in a playoff series.

The offensive rhythm seemed to disappear after an electric first quarter by Milwaukee. Giannis had a solid game but he has been overperforming and willing the Bucks to win in recent games. He couldn't do that today and the Bucks paid a price for it.

Khris Middleton on the court would've made a big difference tonight but the Bucks have a lot of good things to look forward to if they can move on from this loss.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.