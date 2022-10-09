Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Minnesota Timberwolves Sharing A Picture Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Looking Ripped: "Championship Loading For The Wolves."

The Minnesota Timberwolves are supposed to be fighting for an NBA championship this season after acquiring Rudy Gobert in a massive trade. Despite this, they're not very high on people's list of contenders, and a lot of fans don't quite trust them. That's because while they may have a lot of stars, none of those stars are outright incredible talents that people think can lead a team to a championship.  

However, having a lot of really elite players can also work, and there is always the chance that Anthony Edwards will take the next step. Edwards has been working all off-season, and despite the controversy, seems ready to establish himself in 2022-23. But the real question mark is in the frontcourt with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Both have been criticized in the past, one for offense, and the other for defense. Can they make it work together?

NBA Fans Are Hyped After The Timberwolves Posted A Picture Of Karl-Anthony Towns And Rudy Gobert Looking Jacked

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have had fans throw accusations of being soft their way. Both play certain aspects of the game better than any other big man in the league, but the stories of their careers have been about the failures more than their achievements so far. So both have a lot to prove, and it seems they're coming into the league shredded to try to do it, as fans noticed. 

"Championship loading for the Wolves."

"These are some scary hours indeed."

"The boys are looking ready!"

"The real scary thing about this pic is having to take the Timberwolves seriously."

"Can’t wait to see them on the court together!"

"KAT and Rudy tryna prove they ain't soft."

"The Timberwolves can make it happen this season man, I'm telling you."

"Okay then, these guys look ripped man."

"Rudy looks like a beast right now. Visibly swole. It's gon hurt watching him punish the league next year."

"Crazy how Rudy looks skinny on the court cause he’s so tall and long but he’s actually a UNIT."

"Minnesota got the pieces, gotta bring it together now."

The Timberwolves playing KAT and Gobert together will give them a lot of flexibility on defense and offense. In many ways, the duo is quite complimentary and can learn from one another moving forward. Fans won't take Minnesota seriously until they make a run, but there's no reason to think that they can't next season. 

