Video: LeBron James And Bronny James Living It Up As Travis Scott Performs For Bronny's 18th Birthday

For most people, their 18th birthday is a special one, that's when you supposedly become an adult in society. Many people celebrate this in different ways, but the significance of it is maintained around the world. If you are a part of the James Gang, turning 18 means you are one year closer to coming into the NBA. And it also apparently means you get to have an epic party. 

LeBron James has always been about hard work and improvement. His natural talents are complemented perfectly by his driven mindset, the King rose from nothing to become one of the best. And he has instilled that mindset in his sons, working with them on their game constantly. But he also knows how to have fun, as he showed again at his son Bronny's 18th birthday. 

Bronny turned 18 on October 6th, and there was a massive bash to celebrate the occasion. Normal people also do it up big, but they don't have LeBron's wealth and connections, so they can't have Travis Scott performing there. And with Scott dropping bars at the party, there's a video of Bronny and LeBron himself losing it to a performance of his hit song, "Goosebumps.'

LeBron James has always been known as a fun personality some of his behavior gets him labeled as corny as well. But the video shows the King having a good time not just with the performance but also watching his son enjoy himself. There's no doubt that King James cares deeply for his children and Bronny specifically as well. 

LeBron James Revealed He Saw Himself At 18 In Bronny During A Recruiting Visit To Ohio State University

Bronny James has a lot of paths to choose from ahead of him, college being the tried and tested option. He recently visited Ohio State with his family, and LeBron talking about it revealed just how much he sees himself in Bronny

"And then Bronny goes down and puts the uniform on. I'm looking at Bronny but I'm looking at myself at like 18 like if I would have stepped on a college campus, put the uniform on. Then we went down to the field and I heard, 'We want Bronny.' That sh** was like so crazy. I've been to Ohio State games but I never been on a college visit to where it was a recruiting visit."

LeBron James famously came to the NBA straight out of high school, so the college experience must have been a wild one for the King. Maybe this is just another one of the King's dreams that Bronny can fulfill. Ultimately, their playing together in the NBA is what LeBron wants as well. 

