NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Indiana Pacers in their most recent matchup in the NBA. Considering the Pacers were playing without Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton, most expected the Warriors to easily register the victory.

Apart from missing their two key players, the Pacers were playing back-to-back games. Despite all the odds stacked against them, the Pacers ended up getting a 112-104 win over the Dubs. The hero of this victory was the team's rookie Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard had a sensational game as he scored a game-high 31 points. One of the biggest moments of the game was when Nembhard went 1-on-1 against Stephen Curry. And guess what? He gave Curry a taste of his own medicine and drained a sensational 3-point shot over the Warriors superstar.

Andrew Nembhard Is The Kryptonite For LeBron James And Stephen Curry

Prior to playing a crucial role in defeating Curry and the Warriors, Nembhard had already gone viral last week for hitting an amazing buzzer-beating triple over LeBron James. That shot was the final nail in the coffin as the Pacers erased a 17-point Lakers lead and went on to win the game.

Last Monday: Buzzer-Beater vs. Lakers

Tonight: Outplayed Steph Curry

What a week for Andrew Nembhard

 It has certainly been an amazing week for the Canadian international. In fact, many fans praised him on Twitter for playing expectations against LeBron and Steph.

Instead of simply appreciating the great week that Nembhard had, a few fans decided to downplay his performances. While it could be a fluke that he had two great games against future Basketball Hall of Famers, if he can manage to continue playing at this level, the Pacers may have found a hidden gem.

But the season is still young, and we will get to see how Nembhard develops over the next few months. Either way, Nembhard will not forget this week anytime soon.

