NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Stats Of The First 3 Games This Season: "Westbrook Doesn’t Fit With Anybody. I Can’t Think Of A Single Player That Benefits From Bricks, Turnovers..."

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were handed their third defeat of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The game ended with a score of 106-104 as the Lakers were once again bested in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Once again, the Lakers struggled to shoot from deep. They finished the game shooting 6-33 from the three-point line. In addition, Russell Westbrook had another poor game.

The former NBA MVP finished the game with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. But he shot an abysmal 4-15 from the field and 0-3 from beyond the three-point line. Moreover, Westbrook made a huge blunder during crunch time when he attempted a jumper with 18 seconds left on the shot clock. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were shocked after seeing this attempt from Brodie.

Russell Westbrook Has Had An Underwhelming Start To The 2022-23 NBA Season

In the first three games of the season, Russ has averaged just 10.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.3 APG. On top of that, Russ has shot just 28.9% from the field, including a shocking 8.9% from the three-point line.

Considering Westbrook is supposed to be the third best player on the Lakers right now, these are eye-opening stats. Obviously, Lakers fans weren't happy after seeing these stats and called Russ out.

Russell Westbrook's averages so far do not spell good news for the Lakers. The only positive that we can draw from Russ' season so far is that he has been playing decent defense.

Apart from that, nothing is going in favor of the former NBA MVP. With the Lakers having one of the toughest opening schedules this season, things may not improve for Russ in the coming games. It seems obvious that the Lakers may need to make a decision about potentially trading Westbrook sooner rather than later.