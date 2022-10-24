Skip to main content

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are at rock bottom right now. Following a defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers have now dropped to a record of 0-3 and currently hold the 14th position in the Western Conference standings.

There are many things wrong with this Lakers team, and Russ' poor performance in the first three games is arguably one of the top issues for the organization. After scoring just two points in the last game, Russ managed to get into double digits with 10 points to his name.

But the reason why he was berated by Lakers fans was due to his poor shot-making decision during crunch time. Yes, we are talking about a crucial moment in the game when Brodie decided to attempt a jumper with 18 minutes left on the shot clock and his team leading by 1 point.

After the game, Anthony Davis called out Russ and others for their poor shot selection that ultimately cost the Lakers this winnable matchup.

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Were Confused After Russell Westbrook's Blunder

LBJ and AD have been incredibly supportive of Russ despite the former NBA MVP going through a bad spell. In fact, LeBron even went off on reporters after they tried to set him up to say something negative about Westbrook.

While LeBron may have dodged that question in the press conference, him and Davis were visibly frustrated with Westbrook when he took that jump shot with 18 seconds left on the clock.

To be honest, there was no need for Westbrook to take that shot. At the time, the Lakers were leading the Trail Blazers with one point and could have waited longer to find a better look while simultaneously cutting time off the clock. But due to Westbrook's heroic shot attempt, that possibility was thrown out, and the Lakers ultimately ended up losing the game by 2 points.

