NBA Fans React To Teams That Could Be Surprise Winners Of The 2023 Championship

The one thing that the NBA has given us since 2019 that has been enjoyed by every fan is a league that is actually competitive. While the Golden State Warriors are still the best team with the best roster, the difference between good rosters isn't as steep as it was in 2018 when the second-best team in the league was getting swept by the Warriors in the Finals. 

NBA fans on Reddit were trying to figure out the teams that are going to push the Golden State Warriors atop the NBA and surprise teams that can win the title without anyone expecting them to. The answers covered a wide spectrum of teams in the league, building anticipation for the 2022-23 season even more.

All these teams have a genuine opportunity to contend. With teams being more likely to trade good players for an opportunity to tank for Victor Wembanyama, all these teams could drastically strengthen themselves over the course of the season.

Are Any Of These Teams Realistic Contenders?

The championship seems to be within the grasp of teams like the Warriors, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks, in the eyes of people around the league. Teams like the Nuggets and the Nets should be included in that group, purely based on the talent on their rosters.

The Cavaliers and the Pelicans are still extremely young teams and might struggle to adjust to a veteran team in the playoffs. The talent on both those rosters is ready to make a title push now but not nearly refined enough to actually win the Larry O'Brien in still a relatively early stage of their rebuild.

With teams like the Lakers, a lot needs to go perfectly right for them to make a push to the title. They have championship experience with veteran leaders but don't have a roster that fits well or even half the talent of the other competitors in the league. 

