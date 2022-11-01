NBA Fans React To The Brooklyn Nets Firing Steve Nash: "It Was Always Going To Happen"

Credit: Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports

There is no such thing as a slow day in the NBA, the league is always moving at a million miles an hour. The latest update when it comes to news around the league is that the Brooklyn Nets have fired Head Coach Steve Nash. Although the decision is said to have been mutual, it has generally raised eyebrows thanks to its timing.

Steve Nash hardly had the most secure job in the world, the biggest superstar on his team, Kevin Durant, tried to get him fired this offseason. Although it seemed that everyone had reconciled, it was difficult to see how the team would move forward, and difficulties were expected. Their 2-5 record is a great example of how these things affect performance, and now Nash has become the first to pay for it.

The Nets have championship aspirations, and while the situation was a difficult one for Nash, he, too, played his part in the team's failures. For a first job, this was a very volatile one for the NBA legend, and he has now been let go from it. Understandably, this has led to a lot of reactions from across the NBA.

NBA Fans Had A Lot To Say About Steve Nash Getting Fired

The Nets sagas throughout the last few seasons have not gone unnoticed. So while the timing of the news might have been shocking for basketball fans, the fact that it happened wasn't. And many took to social media to give their takes on the situation.

"Would pay an incredible amount of money to experience the feeling of relief this man is right now." "It was always going to happen." "Good, tbh. He really wasn't suited for the role." "Steve Nash has to be feeling a serious sense of freedom today." "KD got what he alwasy wanted then." "Nash sucked as a coach, but his situation was even worse." "This is the least surprising news I've ever seen." "Yeah, fire Nash and continue to let Kyrie do whatever the hell he wants." "This day will go down in history as the craziest day ever." "This is the only time I believe the decision actually was mutual." "Nash had to go man, whatever else happens." "This should be the first step, Nets need to clean house." "No one happier about this than Steve Nash, who now gets to watch the World Cup in peace."

Fans seem to have a split take on the scenario, with many pointing out that Nash will be happy to leave the mess the Nets find themselves in. In any case, the truth lies somewhere in the middle, Nash didn't exactly set the league alight, and the Nets have issues even outside of him. It remains to be seen who the next Head Coach will be for the franchise.