NBA Fans React To The Lakers Trade Package That Spurs Declined: "That Was A Terrible Trade For The Lakers"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The drama around the future of Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers was at an all-time high this offseason. Sure, the Lakers want to reportedly keep Westbrook on the team after the 2017 NBA MVP has rejuvenated his career by accepting the role of leading the team's second unit.

But during the offseason, most wanted to see Westbrook traded to another team. It developed into an ugly trade saga. However, it had no impact on the future of Westbrook with the team, and he started the season as a member of the Purple and Gold.

It was reported that the Lakers tried to offer Russ to several teams, but no one took interest in him. His huge contract definitely played a role in that.

The Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs

In one of his recent reports, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed some surprising details about an offer that the Lakers made to the Spurs.

Before the season, the Lakers offered a lottery-protected first-round pick and Russell Westbrook to the Spurs for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, HoopsHype has learned. The Spurs, however, wanted an unprotected first-round pick for taking on Westbrook’s salary with the expectation he’d be waived, which the Lakers were unwilling to do, and talks stalled.

Upon learning about this broken trade offer, NBA fans were happy that the Spurs declined the offer. After all, trading Westbrook for so cheap would have been extremely disappointing for the Lakers.

As we mentioned earlier, fans were pretty surprised after taking a look at this proposed trade. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Ack Osama Anderson: Terrible trade thank god the lakers didn’t take it. Eugene Meapa: Spurs are tanking to get that 7th kid from France. Thomas: Stop wasting your thoughts Westbrook would never agree to going to Spurs. Ped Jha: 1st round pick was enough for Doug and Josh... Arwyn Rubio: Whoever thought Spurs would welcome Westbrook is out of their mind. Justin Kibbler: Glad spurs declined Russ is playing great off the bench and them guys are bums. Julio Sandoval: Too late! Westbrook finally woke up. He's not going anywhere!!! Dennis Alambra: Good thing the Spurs declined. Doy Maria: Lakers gm should be fired! Terrell Lucas: It wouldn’t make sense to give up the pick because he’ll be off the books in a matter of months anyway. Charles Celibre: Westbrook is thriving off the bench, they would've been worse if the Spurs accepted that.

Most fans are thankful to the Spurs for rejecting this trade offer. This proposed trade sounds awful, considering Russ is playing so well off the bench. Despite that, the Lakers still have a 5-11 record and need to win games to get back in the race to qualify for the playoffs.

