NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster.

Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that the Los Angeles Lakers did try to make a trade prior to the start of the season. They attempted to acquire veteran shooters Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs, by sending out Russell Westbrook and a protected first-round pick. However, since the Spurs wanted the pick to be unprotected, the talks died down.

Before the season, the Lakers offered a lottery-protected first-round pick and Russell Westbrook to the Spurs for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, HoopsHype has learned. The Spurs, however, wanted an unprotected first-round pick for taking on Westbrook’s salary with the expectation he’d be waived, which the Lakers were unwilling to do, and talks stalled.

Obviously, acquiring Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott would have helped the Los Angeles Lakers with their 3PT shooting issues that have plagued them thus far this season. At one point, they had the worst 3PT percentage in the NBA.

Though the Los Angeles Lakers did not finalize this deal, there are definitely other trades that they could make this season. Though they were unwilling to give up an unprotected first-round pick in this deal, perhaps they'd do it for another trade.

 The Los Angeles Lakers Have Been Linked With Terry Rozier

Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. The report claimed that "he has fans with the Lakers", and that he could potentially be acquired if the Lakers are willing to give up draft compensation.

Point guard Terry Rozier, forward Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee are three guys executives around the league are eyeing in Charlotte, and would-be contenders teams like the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, Suns, and Lakers are expected to inquire should those players be put on the market.

“Rozier is a little tougher because he has the contract (first of a four-year, $96 million deal) but he has fans with the Lakers, if they want to give up some picks.”

Terry Rozier is currently averaging 20.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 5.4 APG, though he is doing so in an inefficient manner. Rozier has shot 37.4% from beyond the arc throughout this career, and perhaps he can thrive as a No. 3 option in the starting lineup behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It remains to be seen when the Los Angeles Lakers make a trade, or whether they make a trade at all. They currently have a three-game win streak, and perhaps they will wait it out a little longer before making any huge changes.

