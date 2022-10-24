NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

On paper, a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook sounds unstoppable. But the reality is far from that. The Lakers have used that lineup along in the first three games of the 2022-23 NBA season, and they have had disappointing results.

Following the team's most recent defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Purple and Gold now have a record of 0-3. They are tied for the worst record in the league, and things do not look good for LeBron James and co.

After missing the playoffs last season, the franchise was expected to turn things around this season, but so far, it has been nothing but disappointment for Laker Nation.

The Los Angeles Lakers Fanbase Is Frustrated With Their Team's Start To The New Season

Historically, the Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA. They have 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters. One would think having LBJ, AD, and Russ on the roster would make them frontrunners to win another title, but that's not true.

The Lakers have lost their first three matchups of the season against the Warriors, the Clippers, and the Trail Blazers.

Evidently, the fanbase of the organization is in shambles after seeing the poor start. Here's how Lakers fans reacted to their franchise falling to a record of 0-3 after losing against the Trail Blazers.

Following this close loss, LeBron James revealed what's the current mood of the team. James wants the team to focus on the next game and improve their record in the coming games.

But can the Lakers really do that? The biggest issue with the team right is an absence of good three-point shooters. So until the organization can make a few trades and fix that aspect of the game, the Laker Nation should expect more of the same from the 17-time NBA champions.