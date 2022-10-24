Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

On paper, a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook sounds unstoppable. But the reality is far from that. The Lakers have used that lineup along in the first three games of the 2022-23 NBA season, and they have had disappointing results.

Following the team's most recent defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Purple and Gold now have a record of 0-3. They are tied for the worst record in the league, and things do not look good for LeBron James and co.

After missing the playoffs last season, the franchise was expected to turn things around this season, but so far, it has been nothing but disappointment for Laker Nation.

The Los Angeles Lakers Fanbase Is Frustrated With Their Team's Start To The New Season

Historically, the Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA. They have 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters. One would think having LBJ, AD, and Russ on the roster would make them frontrunners to win another title, but that's not true.

The Lakers have lost their first three matchups of the season against the Warriors, the Clippers, and the Trail Blazers.

Evidently, the fanbase of the organization is in shambles after seeing the poor start. Here's how Lakers fans reacted to their franchise falling to a record of 0-3 after losing against the Trail Blazers.

Following this close loss, LeBron James revealed what's the current mood of the team. James wants the team to focus on the next game and improve their record in the coming games.

But can the Lakers really do that? The biggest issue with the team right is an absence of good three-point shooters. So until the organization can make a few trades and fix that aspect of the game, the Laker Nation should expect more of the same from the 17-time NBA champions.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
NBA Media

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."
NBA Media

Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
NBA Media

LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Late-Game Shot Vs. Trail Blazers: "We're Just Trying To Figure It Out..."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
NBA Media

LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point

By Nico Martinez
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers heat trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Heat: Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Kyle Lowry And Duncan Robinson

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off At Russell Westbrook After He Shoots 26% In Loss To Trail Blazers: "He Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point..."

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Ja Morant And Luka Doncic Took The NBA World By Storm When They Last Faced Each Other
NBA Media

Watch: Ja Morant And Luka Doncic Took The NBA World By Storm When They Last Faced Each Other

By Aditya Mohapatra
Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
NBA Media

Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya