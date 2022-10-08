NBA Fans React To Wholesome Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Learning A Bollywood Dance From Indian Actor Ranveer Singh: "Get This Man On Dancing With The Stars."

The news around the NBA in the past month has seen some troubling issues come to the fore. Ime Udoka's cheating scandal was followed by the troubling altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The league is dealing with some serious questions about what is appropriate in the workplace, and the NBA community has also been engaged in serious conversations about it.

But if there's one man that can be relied upon to bring some wholesomeness to NBA fans, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is all about keeping it light and keeping the atmosphere fun. He is often telling the most hilarious dad jokes at press conferences and seems to genuinely attempt to have as much fun as he can, with some more evidence of that recently coming out.

The Greek Freak was seen learning the step to a famous Bollywood song from actor Ranveer Singh. Singh is an ambassador for the NBA in India and an avid basketball fan, as well as one of the most prominent superstars in the country. He participated in the Celebrity All-Star Game in 2022, and he seems to have developed a friendship with Giannis, who he was teaching one of his iconic dance steps, much to the delight of NBA fans.

NBA Fans Loved Watching Giannis Trying To Learn An Indian Bollywood Dance

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of those players that simply does what he wants and brings joy to people while doing it. So the video of him dancing to a Bollywood tune is something fans on Reddit appreciated, loving both his vibes and his moves.

"Get this man on Dancing with the Stars." "When the NBA needed some good vibes, Giannis was there." "Bro Giannis got those moves man, he's lit with it." "Giannis saw that John Wall video and decided to show off some of his moves too." "Now I wanna see a Bollywood style dance off at centre court when the Bucks play the Clippers." "I did not expect to see Ranveer Singh and Giannis in the same video ever but lmfao not complaining" "Giannis moving on from the eurostep to a BollyStep." "This legit made my day. Damn, Giannis is on a charm offensive." "Prepping for the India games already." "Best personality out of any superstar athletes, there is no close second." "We need more Giannis and less Draymond."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fan favorite for fans that don't even support the Milwaukee Bucks. His combination of hard work, determination, and ability to not take himself seriously makes him extremely likable. And while it would be okay for him to disappear after he retires like he wants to, fans would surely still love regular videos of his dance and comedy adventures.