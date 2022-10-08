Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Wholesome Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Learning A Bollywood Dance From Indian Actor Ranveer Singh: "Get This Man On Dancing With The Stars."

NBA Fans React To Wholesome Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Learning A Bollywood Dance From Indian Actor Ranveer Singh: "Get This Man On Dancing With The Stars."

The news around the NBA in the past month has seen some troubling issues come to the fore. Ime Udoka's cheating scandal was followed by the troubling altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The league is dealing with some serious questions about what is appropriate in the workplace, and the NBA community has also been engaged in serious conversations about it. 

But if there's one man that can be relied upon to bring some wholesomeness to NBA fans, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is all about keeping it light and keeping the atmosphere fun. He is often telling the most hilarious dad jokes at press conferences and seems to genuinely attempt to have as much fun as he can, with some more evidence of that recently coming out. 

The Greek Freak was seen learning the step to a famous Bollywood song from actor Ranveer Singh. Singh is an ambassador for the NBA in India and an avid basketball fan, as well as one of the most prominent superstars in the country. He participated in the Celebrity All-Star Game in 2022, and he seems to have developed a friendship with Giannis, who he was teaching one of his iconic dance steps, much to the delight of NBA fans. 

NBA Fans Loved Watching Giannis Trying To Learn An Indian Bollywood Dance 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of those players that simply does what he wants and brings joy to people while doing it. So the video of him dancing to a Bollywood tune is something fans on Reddit appreciated, loving both his vibes and his moves. 

"Get this man on Dancing with the Stars."

"When the NBA needed some good vibes, Giannis was there."

"Bro Giannis got those moves man, he's lit with it."

"Giannis saw that John Wall video and decided to show off some of his moves too."

"Now I wanna see a Bollywood style dance off at centre court when the Bucks play the Clippers."

"I did not expect to see Ranveer Singh and Giannis in the same video ever but lmfao not complaining"

"Giannis moving on from the eurostep to a BollyStep."

"This legit made my day. Damn, Giannis is on a charm offensive."

"Prepping for the India games already."

"Best personality out of any superstar athletes, there is no close second."

"We need more Giannis and less Draymond."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fan favorite for fans that don't even support the Milwaukee Bucks. His combination of hard work, determination, and ability to not take himself seriously makes him extremely likable. And while it would be okay for him to disappear after he retires like he wants to, fans would surely still love regular videos of his dance and comedy adventures. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."

By Gautam Varier
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
Bill Simmons' Monster 3-Team Trade Idea Would Send Draymond Green To The Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, And Myles Turner To The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says A Monster 3-Team Trade That Would Send Draymond Green To The Lakers Is Not Inconceivable: "Everyone Says The Final Season With Kevin Durant Was A Profoundly Unhappy Season. I Don’t Think They Wanna Go Through That Again..."

By Nico Martinez
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
NBA Media

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

By Aditya Mohapatra
Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”
NBA Media

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Didn't Like Him: "When People Say Kobe Don't Fuck With You Like That, I Just Laugh."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Kobe Bryant: "When People Say 'Kobe Don't F**k With You Like That,' I Just Laugh..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: TMZ Likely Paid 'Less Than $10,000' For Infamous Draymond Green Video

By Nico Martinez