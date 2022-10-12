Skip to main content

NBA Fans Respond To How Many Wins Will The Lakers Have This Season: "They Are A Play-In Team And Far From Championship Tier"

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a season full of question marks as Darvin Ham heads into his first regular season ever as a head coach of a franchise. He has spent the last few months trying to spread his ethos through this team and they'll be looking forward to proving the doubters wrong when the season starts.

Even with LeBron James and a seemingly healthy Anthony Davis on the roster, there is no consensus on what the Lakers' performance will be this year. After seeing injuries wreck them in consecutive seasons, it is hard to make a bet on how durable this team will be through the 82-game season. Despite the questions, NBA fans were up to the task of naming the possible win/loss record of the Lakers this season.  

That is a wide range of answers to pick from but it is safe to say a 50+ win season would be considered a resounding success in the regular season for the Lakers. With a duo like LeBron and AD, one's ceiling can be very high but the Lakers don't have enough around them for them to be a consistent threat in the regular season.

What Do The Lakers Need To Do To Ensure They Make The Playoffs?

Even if the Lakers are in the playoffs as a lower seed, they'll be extremely dangerous by virtue of having a dynamic duo like LeBron and Davis. While they did add younger players this offseason, they aren't skilled enough to carry them through the regular season and into a playoff spot. 

If the Lakers stars aren't healthy, this is bound to be the same thing as the last few years. As a collective unit with their stars healthy, the Lakers can easily contend in the playoffs. They have young players that can get a lot of runs and a pipeline of risky pickups that could pay off for them.

If the cards are dealt right, the Lakers could even make a move and send Russell Westbrook out for some quality depth. There are too many questions about the Lakers to definitively pick a win total but fans will keep doing so until we see them out on the court. 

