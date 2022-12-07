NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself

Paul Pierce is one of the best players in Boston Celtics history. He was a bonafide All-Star that was effective at scoring from all three levels in his prime. Pierce is most well-known for leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship and winning the Finals MVP that year after helping the team defeat Kobe Bryant in the Finals.

Despite his talent and ability, most people would agree that Paul Pierce isn't a top-5 player of all time like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. That is why fans recently roasted Paul Pierce when he asked who fans would pick between him, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant to take a shot to win the game.

Nobody picking u bro Definitely not you. but still love you gang Please stop putting yourself in these debates. It’s getting really hard to stand up for you in these debates. Pierce was clutch af yah some casuals He thinks he’s on their level You easily one of my favorites all time but I can’t lie to the Truth… it sure as s*it ain’t you I’m taking Kobe Pierce has one of the highest game winners/buzzer beaters in the NBA, with 11 with a 34%. Kobe has 14 with 25%, and Jordan has 9 not sure of the %. So I’m gonna take Pierce No matter the list. Rest assured out of these 3. You’ll always be last. If we need 3 I’m straight up taking Paul idc People act like pierce can’t make shots… don’t disrespect the truth… all these youngins… I can tell you who ain’t… Whoever gets the inbound pass. None of you are passing! That’s literally the top 3 all time in buzzer beaters. Truth has 7 buzzer beaters and 5 buzzer beater assists. Which is 1ST all time as far as involvement in buzzer beaters. So the haters can chew on that I would say Jordan then Kobe…that’s it. This has to be a joke?

Though Paul Pierce isn't quite on Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's level, he was well-known for being a clutch player during his peak. He is clearly confident in his abilities and believes that he should be in the conversation with the best players in NBA history.

Paul Pierce Once Claimed That He Had A Better Career Than Dwyane Wade

Paul Pierce clearly believes that he is one of the best players ever. In fact, he once claimed that he was better than Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who is viewed as a top-3 shooting guard of all time by most fans.

"That’s easy! I can say that off the bat. That’s me. If you give me Shaq, if you give me LeBron ... If you give me these guys earlier in my career ... When I was 24 years old, if you give me Shaq. When I'm 24 or 25 you give me LeBron and Bosh, I'd be sitting on five or six championships. Easy."

Though Paul Pierce never managed to win as many championships as Dwyane Wade, he was a phenomenal player. Paul Pierce is a Hall of Famer for a reason, and his resume speaks for itself.

Hopefully, we see Paul Pierce get more respect from fans in the future. A lot of younger fans never watched Paul Pierce play, so they can't truly appreciate how good he was in his prime.

