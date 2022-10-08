Skip to main content

NBA Fans Roasted LeBron James' Golf Game On Social Media: "I Can't Believe His Swings Are As Awful As Mine."

LeBron James has everything that anyone could want. He has generational wealth, status, and health, while also appearing to be the consummate family man. In many ways, King James leads the ideal life, be it basketball or business, his success is more than most people in this world have enjoyed. But even the best can't be good at absolutely everything. 

LeBron gets criticized for several things, but there isn't much that people can say he's outright bad at. That doesn't stop fans from making fun of him for things he can't control, of course, his hairline is a prominent example. His use of emojis on social media and generally 'corny' energy are also something NBA fans like to roast him for, along with his 'Taco Tuesday' related shenanigans. And now another thing has been added to the list. 

NBA Fans Clowned LeBron James After A Clip Of The King playing Golf

The GOAT debate is where LeBron gets brought up the most, and on-court comparison aside, the one thing most people know about Michael Jordan is his love for golf. And in this one particular thing, MJ might be clear of Bron, as a recent video made quite apparent. A clip of the King practicing his golf swing and failing went viral on Twitter, and the comedians were out in full force in the replies. 

"I can't believe his swings are as awful as mine."

"Finally, something I do better than LeBron."

"King James got nothing on me in the golf game."

"Dwyane Wade, help your brother out with his form, that's atrocious."

"Ohmygod, what is LBJ doing bruh."

"This proves Michael Jordan is the GOAT, no contest."

"For someone that can afford to play a lot of golf, LeBron is really bad bro."

"King James need to hit the course more and getter better man lmao."

"I’m a better golfer than Lebron. Sweet."

"Dude spent all that time aiming just to take that swing."

"Curry clears him, ion wanna hear it."

"Golf is an amazing sport. Even the greatest athletes on the planet could be awful at it."

"He hits golf balls like he shoots free throws."

"Don't let Skip Bayless see this bruh."

It's evident that LeBron needs to work on his golf game quite a bit, otherwise, clips like this will become fodder for the trolls. He can definitely afford to get some lessons next offseason. With the Lakers needing a big year from the King, though, any and all golf improvements may need to wait for a while. 

