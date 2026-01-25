“You Pay To See Us, Watch Your F**king Mouth”: New Details Of Kevin Durant Humbling Pistons Fans Leaked

The Rockets defeated the Pistons 111-104 in Detroit courtesy of a 32-point masterclass from the 37-year-old Kevin Durant on Friday, January 23.

He also had seven rebounds and three assists to go with those 32 points, shooting 11-19 from the floor (57.9%) and 5-11 (45.5%) from beyond the three-point line.

Durant went viral on social media, following a heated exchange with a Pistons fan on the sidelines of what turned out to be a heated and intense game due to multiple incidents.

Subsequently, social media lip reader, ‘Legendz’, shared a video which further revealed new details of what happened during the game that led to the nail-biting finish.

What Kevin Durant Really Said To Pistons Fans👀: Fan: “He didn’t foul you, ball don’t lie!” Durant: “Release yourself from my d**k!” Cade Cunningham & Ron Holland also got heated with Jabari: Cade: “Get your b*tch a** on” Bari: “Do something” Holland: “That n— pu**y asf” pic.twitter.com/wuuelGVfmD — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) January 26, 2026

Initially, with two minutes left in the first half, Durant was fouled by Cade Cunningham and had some words for Scott Forster right after. Apparently, the Pistons fan heard that exchange and decided to heckle Durant, who took the heckling personally.

“Get off my d**k, my boy. Stop hanging on my d**k,” the Rockets’ superstar responded. “He didn’t foul you, the ball doesn’t lie,” yelled the fan as Durant took his free throws.

“Release yourself from my d**k, my boy. You’re a grown man, grown man on my d**k all night,” Durant responded as the fan continued to heckle him.

Later on in the game, another heated exchange broke out with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter as Jabari Smith Jr. of the Rockets got into it with Ron Holland of the Pistons.

A jumpball situation turned heated after Smith Jr. refused to let the ball go despite an official’s ruling, which did not sit well with Holland. During the bench exchange, Cade Cunningham, while holding back Holland, also had words for Smith Jr.

“Get your b***h a** on,” Cunningham reportedly said repeatedly.

Both Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons seemingly took exception to Smith Jr’s actions and repeatedly asked him to go back to his bench. While the whole Pistons bench stood up for Holland, it was Smith Jr who received the technical foul for instigating the incident.

Stewart and Holland repeatedly tried to start a fight with Jabari Smith Jr, saying they would “beat his a** up” and whatnot. Subsequently, a Pistons fan who was wearing a Kevin Durant jersey from his time with the Nets also began to heckle Smith Jr. from the sidelines.

“Who the f**k do you think you’re talking to?” said Durant as the fan yelled, “You’re soft!” to Jabari Smith Jr.

“What the f**k do you do out here? Fat motherf***er! You can’t do sh**! You pay to see us, watch your f**king mouth!” said Durant as he tore into the fan sitting courtside.

“In front of me, you can’t do that. Especially if you’re on my team, I don’t accept that,” said Durant later as he tried to explain to the fan where he was coming from.

“This is sacred to me. I’m just telling you how I’m coming about basketball, that’s how much I care about it. Talking sh** is cool to you? You like talking sh**? I love basketball. That’s why you come to games? To talk sh** to players?” Durant further added while trying to reason out with the fan during a timeout.

“It doesn’t matter, we’ve got the same jersey on,” Durant added when the fan said the heckling wasn’t directed at Durant. In a hilarious observation, it was also noted that the fan took off the Nets jersey he was wearing and didn’t wear it back after this incident.

The 37-year-old superstar clearly thrives the most when he is triggered due to trash talk. Here as well, Durant got the last laugh as the Rockets came away with the victory.

The Rockets improved to 27-16 following this win and will now host the Grizzlies at home on Monday night (January 26). Meanwhile, the Pistons (33-11 record) will next face the Nuggets on Tuesday night (January 27), after beating the Kings 139-116 tonight.