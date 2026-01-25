Heat Take Advantage Of Short-Handed Suns As Bam Adebayo Drops 22 Points In 111-102 Victory

Miami didn’t need fireworks to handle business, just steady pressure, smart shot selection, and their usual defensive bite. Facing a Suns team missing key firepower, the Heat stayed in control most of the night and pulled away late for a 111-102 victory, leading for 85% of the game and building a lead that grew as large as 18 points.

The numbers show a grind-it-out win, not a shootout. Miami shot just 41.9% from the field and 25.0% from three, but made up for it with physical play inside, a strong rebounding effort, and constant trips to the line. The Heat finished with a 59-56 rebounding edge, scored 54 points in the paint, and hit 24 of 29 free throws, turning a scrappy performance into a comfortable result.

1. Bam Adebayo Set The Tone Inside

Bam Adebayo didn’t dominate the box score in flashy fashion, but he controlled the game in the ways Miami needed most. He scored 22 points, went 8-for-8 at the line, and added 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block. Even on a 6-of-16 shooting night, his ability to draw fouls kept the offense humming and forced Phoenix’s frontcourt into foul trouble.

What stood out was where his production came from. Bam scored repeatedly in the paint, helping Miami pile up 54 interior points. Phoenix blocked 7 shots, but Bam’s patience prevented those rim protectors from taking over. He also helped anchor a defense that held the Suns to 37% shooting overall and just 20% from deep (7-of-35).

2. Jaime Jaquez Jr. Delivered A Huge Two-Way Spark

Jaquez showcased exactly the type of performance Miami needed to get the win. In 36 minutes of play, he went 8-11 from the field for 20 points, with 6 assists, and finished with a plus/minus of +19, the best on the team. He took advantage of mismatches, scored on the fast break, and when Phoenix tried to lock in on Adebayo, he kept the ball moving.

The Heat weren’t able to find many clean looks, so Jaquez’s efficiency was key. He was able to punish Phoenix, especially since Miami shot 9-35 from three. He also helped Miami have 21 to 14 assists, which shows how organized the offense was compared to the Suns’.

3. Miami Won The Possession Battle

This game exemplifies the saying, “Play like the Heat.” More offensive rebounds, more points. Phoenix was tired, and it was easy to see why after looking at the box score. Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell both recorded double-digit rebounds, combining for 6 offensive boards.

None of the teams were great from deep, and that was the only thing that had to change. Miami was far more efficient, thanks to their shooting and relentless hustle. They attempted 93 shots. The free-throw game was a plus, too, as they shot 29 attempts compared to Phoenix’s 14, thanks to their rebound control. They win the “game” with a simple approach.

4. Phoenix’s Offense Couldn’t Find A Rhythm

The Suns’ challenges were clear throughout the game. Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, 11-of-23 shooting, plus Grayson Allen added 18 points, 9-of-10 from the line. Clearly, the overall offensive flow wasn’t there, as demonstrated by the 14 assists to 37 field goals.

The Suns’ perimeter shooting was the worst of it all! Allen went a horrendous 1-of-11 from three, and O’Neale missed all 7 of his attempts. They even had 21 offensive rebounds and still managed to shoot a dismal 7-of-35 from deep. Because of the lack of looks, they’ll even help Miami control the game.

5. Miami’s Depth Quietly Sealed It

The Heat bench didn’t just hold the line; it stretched the lead. Nikola Jovic chipped in 12 points and 6 rebounds in 18 minutes, finishing +17. Dru Smith added 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while Simone Fontecchio grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 3 assists in a short but productive stint.

Altogether, Miami’s reserves helped maintain defensive intensity while the starters rested. The Heat outscored Phoenix in key second-half stretches, turned 10 Suns turnovers into scoring chances, and built a cushion that Phoenix never seriously threatened. When your bench brings energy, and your defense travels, you don’t need a hot shooting night to win by nine.