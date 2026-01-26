Trail Blazers Could Play Key Role In Knicks Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Portland Trail Blazers are not chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo themselves, but they might still end up playing one of the most important roles in getting him to Madison Square Garden.

As speculation grows around whether the Milwaukee Bucks eventually pivot toward a reset, league insiders continue to circle one inconvenient truth for Milwaukee. If they ever trade Giannis, they cannot properly rebuild without regaining control of their future draft capital. That leverage sits squarely with the Portland Trail Blazers, thanks to the ripple effects of the Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday trades.

That is where the New York Knicks enter the picture.

NBA Insider Sam Quinn hinted that the Blazers can be the quiet facilitator in a potential Knicks-Bucks blockbuster. The Blazers are not interested in Giannis as a destination star. Their angle is far more pragmatic. They want to upgrade their roster using the unique draft leverage they hold over the Bucks

As Quinn noted, Portland’s long-term cap planning matters just as much as the names involved. The Blazers need flexibility heading into 2027 to renegotiate and extend Deni Avdija, whose breakout has changed the franchise’s internal calculus. Portland has already committed money to Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara, making any new long-term salary a careful decision.

That context is why Mikal Bridges becomes the centerpiece of Portland’s interest.

The Blazers have admired Bridges for years, dating back to Damian Lillard’s earlier tenure with the Blazers. He fits their identity cleanly. He defends at a high level, plays heavy minutes, spaces the floor, and does not disrupt offensive hierarchy. Placing Bridges alongside Avdija would give Portland one of the most versatile wing pairings in the conference without sacrificing its defensive foundation.

According to Quinn’s framework, the financial math is tight. Taking on Bridges’ new deal complicates Portland’s ability to extend Avdija unless the Blazers either move off Jrue Holiday or accept the risk of re-signing Avdija later as a free agent in 2028. That tension explains why any Portland interest in Bridges might have cooled after internal extensions were finalized, though league chatter suggests the idea has not fully died.

This is where a three-team structure starts to make sense:

New York Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo (via Bucks), Jerami Grant (via Blazers)

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns (via Knicks), Miles McBride (via Knicks), Pacome Dadiet (via Knicks), 2026 Washington Wizards first-round pick (via Knicks), 2028 Orlando Magic first-round pick (via Blazers), 2028 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick swap (via Blazers), 2030 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick swap (via Blazers), 2030 New York Knicks first-round pick (via Knicks), 2032 New York Knicks first-round pick (via Knicks)

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Mikal Bridges (via Knicks), Guerschon Yabusele (via Knicks)

The Knicks Finally Get Their Superstar

From the Knicks’ side, this deal delivers exactly what the organization has been chasing for years. They land Giannis Antetokounmpo, a franchise-altering superstar, and pair him with Jerami Grant, a familiar and reliable two-way forward who fits seamlessly next to a ball-dominant force.

With Milwaukee sitting at 18–26 and showing little sign of upward momentum, Giannis’ situation increasingly feels like it is nearing its natural end. New York would be betting big, giving up Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and multiple rotation players, but this is the price of entry when a top-three player becomes available. Superstars like Giannis are worth restructuring an entire roster.

Grant’s inclusion matters more than it might appear on paper. While his contract is widely viewed as an overpay, he fills a critical role as a secondary scorer and defensive wing who does not need the offense built around him. For a Knicks team making an all-in push, that trade-off becomes far easier to justify.

The Bucks Can Now Hit The Reset Button Without Worrying Too Much

For Milwaukee, this framework finally offers clarity. The Bucks receive a massive haul of draft capital: four first-round picks and, just as importantly, control of their own future selections that currently sit in Portland. That alone is the foundation of a true reset.

Karl-Anthony Towns gives them options. They can choose to build around him as a centerpiece or flip him in the offseason to a contender for even more assets. Adding young players like Miles McBride and Pacome Dadiet also helps restock a roster that would otherwise be stripped bare after a Giannis departure.

The Trail Blazers Can Become A Dark Horse Team In The Future

Portland’s role is the most fascinating. The Trail Blazers do not chase Giannis. Instead, they convert leverage into acceleration. By landing Mikal Bridges, Portland fast-forwards its rebuild without sacrificing its young core. At 23–23 in the Western Conference, the Blazers are already flirting with relevance.

Deni Avdija has emerged as a legitimate All-Star-level find, Toumani Camara has become an elite defensive piece, and Donovan Clingan anchors the paint. Adding Bridges gives Portland a high-minute, high-IQ wing who elevates both sides of the floor.

If Damian Lillard returns next season as expected, a lineup featuring Lillard, Bridges, and Avdija suddenly looks far more dangerous than a typical rebuilding group. Portland would be turning future uncertainty into immediate structure, which is often the hardest step for young teams to take.

There is one complication. Portland still owes a lottery-protected first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls, which could theoretically convey in 2028, the same year one of Milwaukee’s picks comes due. That wrinkle could pull Chicago into negotiations or force additional protections to be added, making an already complex deal even messier.

The Knicks Get The Greek Freak, The Bucks Can Rebuild With The Trail Blazers Acting As A Solid Middleman

From New York’s perspective, the appeal is obvious. Giannis has long been linked to the Knicks as a preferred destination, and pairing him with their existing core instantly makes them a championship-level threat. The price would be steep, but superstars of Giannis’ caliber rarely become available without seismic consequences.

For Portland, this is not about chasing headlines. It is about timing. The Blazers are hovering around relevance, armed with young talent, defensive identity, and leverage most rebuilding teams never get. Acting as the middleman in a Giannis blockbuster could allow them to land a perfect-fit wing without surrendering their core.

Whether Milwaukee ultimately pulls the trigger remains uncertain. Still, if Giannis-to-New York ever moves from rumor to reality, do not be surprised if the Trail Blazers are the ones quietly making it possible.