Eddie House Fought A Kings Player At Trump Plaza For Kissing His Wife

Eddie House hit the player twice for kissing his wife twice.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Phoenix, AZ, USA; Boston Celtics guard (50) Eddie House against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Celtics 116-98. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kissing a professional athlete’s wife right in front of them might not be the best of ideas, and a former Sacramento Kings player found that out the hard way. Former NBA champion Eddie House revealed on the latest episode of the Straight Game Podcast that he got into a fight with a former King at the Trump Plaza in NYC for kissing his wife not once, but twice.

“[The Sacramento Kings] was staying at the Trump Hotel one time,” House said. “… I was playing with the New Jersey Nets, and some s*** down. A motherf***** from their team came in. He was drunk. He had a b**** with him. And he always was pushing up on my wife at that time. Like not pushing up on her, but like saying a little slick. I’m like, whatever, okay.

“He compliment me on my taste,” House continued. “I’m popping my collar, feeling good. But this n***a spun around and came over while we was chilling and then kissed her on her cheek. Boom. I was like, ‘Hey, n***a.’ And I was like, ‘N***a, what the f*** wrong with you?’ And he was like, ‘Nah, she want another one.’ And gave her another one.

“And I gave him two of them,” House added. “… I gave him two just like he gave her two. And he went through the glass table. Blam. F***** his hand up and all kind of s***. And they were never able to go back to the Trump Plaza after that.”

The fact that whoever did this was also accompanied by their wife/girlfriend makes this all the worse. You’d imagine some uncomfortable conversations might have taken place once they sobered up.

House did not mention who this player was, but he only played for the New Jersey Nets in the 2006-07 season. So, it was someone on the Kings during that season. There is some speculation that it was Kenny Thomas.

Thomas was listed at 6’7″ and 261 pounds, while House was 6’1″ and 180. If it was indeed him, then the guard was rather brave to go up against a much bigger man.

 

Eddie House’s Fight With Glen “Big Baby” Davis

Following that season with the Nets, House joined the Boston Celtics in 2007. On this episode, he spoke about getting into another fight during his tenure there, but this time with a teammate.

“I got into with Big Baby,” House stated. ‘I ain’t going to lie. I tried to hit the n***a upside the head with a bottle. I ain’t going to lie. He was talking crazy to me. I grabbed the bottle, missed that motherf*****. I was like, ‘Damn.’ And I took that a**-whooping though… I nicked him. I barely got him. My arm wasn’t long enough. It was across the table. We was playing cards.

“But the s*** that he was saying to me, I just couldn’t take this s***,” House added. “I was like, ‘Huh, n***a?’…  I was like, ‘S***, I’mma hit this n***a upside the head.” But s***. Yeah, I took that L.”

There did appear to be a fair bit of chaos behind the scenes when it came to those Celtics teams. They still managed to win it all in 2008, and House believes they just had the perfect mix of players.

Gautam Varier
