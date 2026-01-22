NBA Teams Believe Giannis Antetokounmpo Era In Milwaukee Is Over

League insiders believe cracks are forming fast, and many now expect Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to eventually part ways.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Nov 17, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Around the NBA, a quiet but growing belief is taking hold: the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee is nearing its end. It is not based on one bad loss or one emotional quote. It is based on years of mounting pressure, roster stagnation, and now, visible cracks that are no longer being patched over with patience or loyalty.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been fiercely loyal to the Milwaukee Bucks. He signed extensions when many stars would have forced their way out. He delivered a championship in 2021 and repeatedly said he wanted to build something lasting in a small market. But belief around the league is shifting, and that shift was summed up bluntly by Brian Windhorst.

“It’s almost like a couple that everybody in the league thinks is going to get divorced. They don’t know if it’s going to happen by Easter or by July 4, but in the league, teams do believe this is gonna be a divorce.”

That perception has not come out of nowhere. The Bucks sit 11th in the Eastern Conference at 18–25, outside even the Play-In picture, and there is no clear sign of improvement. This is not a young team learning on the fly. This is a roster built to compete now, failing to do so night after night.

The breaking point, at least publicly, came after a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giannis did not dodge responsibility, but he also did not shield his teammates. He called the team selfish. He said they were not playing to win. He questioned why the offense was not running through him despite his efficiency. For a player who has long preferred leading by example rather than by confrontation, the tone mattered as much as the words.

Even more concerning is how familiar the pattern feels. The Bucks have been stuck in a loop for multiple seasons now. Aging veterans, limited flexibility, and the constant promise that help is coming, only for nothing meaningful to arrive. Rumors briefly connected Ja Morant to Milwaukee as a potential franchise-altering move, but those talks never materialized, reinforcing the sense that the Bucks lack both leverage and options.

Giannis is still playing at an elite level, averaging 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, shooting 64.7% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range. His production has not slipped. His patience, however, appears to be wearing thin. While he has publicly maintained that he wants to remain in Milwaukee, recent comments suggest something deeper than temporary frustration. They suggest a player who no longer sees a clear path forward.

Around the league, front offices are paying close attention. Teams do not usually talk this openly unless they believe something is coming. Executives see a franchise with limited assets, few movable contracts, and a superstar entering his prime years with no margin left for wasted seasons.

If this were just about losing, it could be fixed. What makes it different is the absence of hope. There is no obvious move, no incoming star, no internal growth that changes the equation. That is why the belief is spreading that Giannis leaving Milwaukee is no longer a question of if, but when.

Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
