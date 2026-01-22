Kim Kardashian Addresses Viral Rumor About Hitting On Luka Doncic

Kim Kardashian shuts down viral Luka Doncic Lakers flirt rumor.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a fan during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Kim Kardashian has finally addressed one of the stranger viral moments to come out of the NBA and celebrity internet crossover era. Speaking candidly on a recent episode of her sister’s Khloe In Wonder Land podcast, Kim shut down a rumor that claimed she was flirting with Luka Doncic after his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, calling the entire thing fake and driven by artificial intelligence content run wild.

“Is this not insane? You want to know the most crazy one that people thought was real? There was a basketball player who got traded to the Lakers, Luka. There was a fake tweet or a comment on Instagram.”

“I don’t know where it came from, but it was like, ‘Hi, you’re coming to LA. I want to learn from you,’ Slovakian or whatever language. Who knows? And then there was either a reply, I don’t know if he really thought it was me or if it was fake too.”

“I honestly don’t know at this point. But mine was completely fake, and it looked like I was hitting on this guy. I haven’t gone to a Laker game, not really because of that.”

The rumor exploded after screenshots circulated online showing what appeared to be Kim commenting on a Lakers Instagram post welcoming Doncic to Los Angeles. The comment suggested she wanted to learn Slovenian, paired with a flirty emoji, followed by a blunt reply from Luka that only fueled the frenzy. It looked real enough to spread instantly, and like most viral moments, the context was stripped away before facts could catch up.

The conversation broadened into a larger concern about AI generated content and fake celebrity quotes. Kim pointed out that there have been AI images of her circulating alongside NBA players, including fabricated quotes claiming she wanted to date them. She stressed that these statements were completely false and questioned how people are supposed to stop misinformation when it is designed to look legitimate.

Kim’s response was not defensive or dramatic. It was frustrated, grounded, and honest. She acknowledged that fame comes with rumors, yet emphasized that this new wave feels different because it removes accountability entirely. In clearing the air, Kim did more than deny a flirty comment. She highlighted a growing issue where AI blurs reality so effectively that even celebrities cannot tell where a story originated. In a media landscape built on speed and clicks, that line is only getting harder to see.

