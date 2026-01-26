Clippers Trounce Nets Behind Leonard And Harden To Continue Their Climb Back Into Play-In Contention

The Clippers didn’t just win, they made a statement. With the standings tightening and every game carrying extra weight, Los Angeles delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, rolling past Brooklyn 126-89 and leading for 96% of the night. It was dominance from the opening quarter, the kind of game where the result felt decided well before the final buzzer.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden set the tone early, and the Clippers never let the Nets find any life. L.A. shot a blistering 56% from the field and 48% from three, piled up 58 points in the paint, and built a lead that ballooned to 40 points. For a team clawing its way back into the Play-In picture, this was exactly the kind of authoritative win needed to keep momentum alive.

1. Kawhi Leonard Looked Like Peak Kawhi

Leonard was lethal again. In 25 minutes of playing time, he scored 28 points. 19 of his 25 points came from the field (9 out of 17 shooting), and he didn’t take forced shots despite the score of the game. He picked his shots, making the most of mismatches. He had 5 rebounds and a quiet but devastating steal and block.

Carrying the game within the flow is what was most remarkable. He didn’t score a whole lot because the Clippers generated a ton of good looks. He scored a lot to help L.A., and he was +14 with a short play in the fourth quarter. When Leonard scores this freely and does not have to extend himself, the Clippers will always win.

2. James Harden Controlled Tempo

Harden put on a clinic as a commander on the floor with his magnificent stat line: 19 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 10 free throws made with 10 attempts. He made 3 shots from the field, but his skill and contact, along with defense, opened everything up. Simply put, Brooklyn couldn’t stay in front of him without fouling.

His +22 plus-minus reflected how sharply the game tilted during his minutes. Even with 5 turnovers, Harden’s decision-making fueled a Clippers offense that scored 126 points on just 78 shots. When your point guard controls pace and gets you into sets this cleanly, it’s no surprise L.A. also shot 90% from the free-throw line as a team.

3. Interior Dominance Broke Brooklyn

The Clippers owned the paint from the start, outscoring the Nets 58-38 inside and winning the rebounding battle 51-36. Ivica Zubac was a steady anchor with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while John Collins added 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting and chipped in defensively with 3 steals.

Second-chance opportunities weren’t even necessary; L.A. just converted efficiently on first looks. The Clippers shot 56% overall, compared to Brooklyn’s 34%, and that gap was most obvious near the rim. Even role players like Jordan Miller (16 points, 7 rebounds, +25) helped overwhelm a Nets defense that struggled to protect the interior all night.

The Nets simply couldn’t buy a bucket. They shot 29-of-85 (34%) from the field and a brutal 9-of-43 (21%) from beyond the arc. Egor Demin and Drake Powell combined to go 4-of-17 from three, while Michael Porter Jr. hit just 3-of-11 overall. Even decent ball movement couldn’t overcome the lack of shot-making.

Brooklyn collected 14 steals and caused 19 turnovers by the Clippers, but those clean defensive plays went without reward. The Nets only scored 38 points in the paint, and only got 23 assists, too often taking contested jumpers. When a team is shooting at such a poor percentage and falls behind by 10 or more points, it’s a pretty big climb.

5. Clippers Depth Turned It Into A Rout

The starters built the lead, but the bench made sure it exploded. Nicolas Batum and Brook Lopez each finished +30 or better, combining for 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks in limited minutes. Jordan Miller’s 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting provided another offensive jolt as the margin kept growing.

Even deeper reserves contributed efficiently. Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored 8 points on 3-of-3 shooting, while Kobe Sanders added 9 points and 4 rebounds. Altogether, the Clippers’ second unit kept the energy high and never let Brooklyn sneak back in. It’s one thing to win big; it’s another to have your bench extend a 40-point lead, which is exactly what happened here.