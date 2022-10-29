Skip to main content

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

Jonathan Kuminga impressed on the court in his rookie season and gave hope that perhaps he could amount to something special for the Warriors in the future. The 20-year-old, who was the 7th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, was expected to take that next step in the 2022-23 campaign, but it hasn't worked out for him so far.

Kuminga has seen his minutes drop compared to last season (16.9 to 10.8) in what has been a disappointing start to the new campaign. He is averaging just 3 points per game and while it is still very early on in the season, you do worry about how this campaign has started for him. 

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga

Perhaps the biggest indicator that things aren't going well for the youngster came in the Warriors' last game against the Heat where he didn't play a single minute. The Warriors are loaded with talent and if someone isn't playing well, then there are plenty of options to consider. That's not ideal for a young player, as you want them to play through adversity in order to grow and an anonymous Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney that Kuminga isn't someone who wants to wait around.

via Heavy:

“The guy you worry about is Kuminga,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The stuff that was said about him, about his work ethic and all of that, the reality is, he wasn’t playing, and he was frustrated. Everyone knew it last year. With the Warriors, they have been lucky that everyone that they have kind of falls in line. Moody, Wiseman, I think those guys get it. But Kuminga wants to play.”

“He has never been in this situation, and it is obviously hard for him,” the executive said. “He could probably average 12, 15 points a game if he played regular minutes. He knows that. But the way the team is built, he has to wait, and it does not seem like waiting is in his DNA.”

The report that the executive mentions here came from Stephen A. Smith, who stated that there were concerns about Kuminga's discipline and his attitude. The Warriors came to his defense after those comments, with Andre Iguodala dismissing it while head coach Steve Kerr said it made no sense.

The Warriors really are in a unique position, where they are contending for a title but also have a bunch of really talented youngsters. Striking the right balance in terms of developing them while trying to win as much as possible is difficult and if they don't do a good enough job, then some discontent is inevitable. If you go by what Charles Barkley says, then the Warriors need to make sure that Kuminga gets more time on the court, as he called him one of the youngsters who need to help carry the team this season, as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are just not the same anymore.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adam Silver
NBA Media

League Owners Could Cause Next NBA Lockout Trying To Replace Salary Cap With An 'Upper Salary Limit' On Next CBA Contract

By Nico Martinez
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Claims Brooklyn Nets Are ''Creamy And They're Soft In The Middle''

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Reveals The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Revealed The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Disappointed In Anthony Davis After He Misses First Game Of The Season: "His Goal Was To Play All 82 Games And He Couldn’t Even Last 5 Games..."

By Nico Martinez
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James
NBA Media

''What Are We Taking For Granted?'': Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots At LeBron James' Cryptic Message

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Reveals Devin Booker Was One Of The First People To Check On Him After He Tore His ACL: "He Said, 'You Know The Shooting Guard Battle Won't Be The Same'. That Meant A Lot To Me."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals Devin Booker Was One Of The First People To Check On Him After He Tore His ACL: "He Said, 'You Know The Shooting Guard Battle Won't Be The Same'. That Meant A Lot To Me."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis For Shooting 16.7% On Jumpers This Season: "It's Russ Fault Though"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis For Shooting 16.7% On Jumpers This Season: "It's Russ Fault Though"

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Shortlisted The 1996 Chicago Bulls As His Desired Trade Destination
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shortlisted The 1996 Chicago Bulls As His Desired Trade Destination

By Orlando Silva